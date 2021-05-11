carandbike logo
search

Harley-Davidson Announces LiveWire As A Standalone All-Electric Motorcycle Brand

Harley-Davidson is spinning off its LiveWire electric motorcycle into an independent all-electric motorcycle brand that will have its own new offerings with an initial focus on the urban market.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
1,317  Views
Harley will launch the first motorcycle under the LiveWire brand on July 8, 2021 expand View Photos
Harley will launch the first motorcycle under the LiveWire brand on July 8, 2021

Highlights

  • Harley will spawn new all-electric motorcycles under the LiveWire brand
  • The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle was first unveiled in 2018
  • The first LiveWire electric bike will be launched on July 8, 2021

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has announced its plans to launch 'LiveWire' as a standalone all-electric motorcycle brand. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire originally started off as the manufacturer's first-ever electric motorcycle back in 2019 with the concept showcased way back in 2014. But the nameplate will now spawn new electric offerings that will be a part of the Harley-Davidson group. The company also announced that the first LiveWire branded motorcycle will be launched on July 8 and will premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 8, 2021.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled In India

Speaking about the new LiveWire brand, Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO - Harley-Davidson said, "One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric - by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

LiveWire will leverage Harley's engineering expertise, manufacturing, footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities. The brand will invest in EV development. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will cooperate to share their technological advancements, the company said in a statement.

Harley-Davidson says LiveWire will have its initial focus on the urban market. The brand will be headquartered virtually with the initial hubs in Silicon Valley in California at the LiveWire Labs and Harley's home Milwaukee in Wisconsin in the US. The company also elaborated that LiveWire will work with existing Harley-Davidson dealers to set up LiveWire as an independent brand. The retail model will see a mix of digital and physical formats, allowing customers to discover the brand as per their liking.

0 Comments

Harley has further revealed that the first LiveWire showroom will be established in California with dedicated showrooms to arrive in select locations in other parts of the US. Harley-Davidson has not announced plans to introduce the LiveWire in other markets. However, we do expect to see the model break into other established markets in the coming years. It needs to be seen how and when the brand makes its way to India in the coming years, especially with the Harley's partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Ba Boy Stand
    Ba Boy Stand
  • Bat Boy Side Look
    Bat Boy Side Look
  • Fat Boyengine
    Fat Boyengine
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • Iron 883 Seating
    Iron 883 Seating
  • Iron 883 Tank
    Iron 883 Tank
  • Iron 883 Exhauct
    Iron 883 Exhauct
  • Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Infomation Display
    Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Infomation Display
  • Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Tank
    Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Tank
  • Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Tail Light
    Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Tail Light
  • 1
    1
  • 10
    10
  • 2
    2
  • Street Bob Console Meter
    Street Bob Console Meter
  • Street Bob
    Street Bob
  • Street Bob1
    Street Bob1
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
    Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
  • Street Glide Special Speedometer
    Street Glide Special Speedometer
  • Street Glide Special Tail
    Street Glide Special Tail
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
x
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
Ola Foundation And GiveIndia Announce Partnership; Launch O2 For India Initiative
Ola Foundation And GiveIndia Announce Partnership; Launch O2 For India Initiative
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities