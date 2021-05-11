Harley-Davidson Announces LiveWire As A Standalone All-Electric Motorcycle Brand

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has announced its plans to launch 'LiveWire' as a standalone all-electric motorcycle brand. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire originally started off as the manufacturer's first-ever electric motorcycle back in 2019 with the concept showcased way back in 2014. But the nameplate will now spawn new electric offerings that will be a part of the Harley-Davidson group. The company also announced that the first LiveWire branded motorcycle will be launched on July 8 and will premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 8, 2021.

Speaking about the new LiveWire brand, Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO - Harley-Davidson said, "One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric - by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

LiveWire will leverage Harley's engineering expertise, manufacturing, footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities. The brand will invest in EV development. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will cooperate to share their technological advancements, the company said in a statement.

Harley-Davidson says LiveWire will have its initial focus on the urban market. The brand will be headquartered virtually with the initial hubs in Silicon Valley in California at the LiveWire Labs and Harley's home Milwaukee in Wisconsin in the US. The company also elaborated that LiveWire will work with existing Harley-Davidson dealers to set up LiveWire as an independent brand. The retail model will see a mix of digital and physical formats, allowing customers to discover the brand as per their liking.

Harley has further revealed that the first LiveWire showroom will be established in California with dedicated showrooms to arrive in select locations in other parts of the US. Harley-Davidson has not announced plans to introduce the LiveWire in other markets. However, we do expect to see the model break into other established markets in the coming years. It needs to be seen how and when the brand makes its way to India in the coming years, especially with the Harley's partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

