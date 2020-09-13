Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition

The records were set during exhibition runs at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis

Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric-powered production motorcycle created history by setting new world records for top speed and elapsed time on a drag racing course last week. Three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, Angelle Sampey piloted the electric bike to clock these world records during the quarter and eighth-mile run. The bike covered the eighth-mile distance in just 7.017-seconds while the full quarter-mile course was completed in just 11.156 seconds at the speed of 177.59 kmph. The top speed of the 2020 LiveWire motorcycle is limited to 177 kmph.

The LiveWire bike was piloted by Angelle Sampey, a three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion

The new world records were created during exhibition runs at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. This adds another great pass in Harley-Davidson's quest to lead the electrification of motorcycles.

Angelle Sampey is also Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle/Vance & Hines team rider. Along with teammates - Andrew Hines and Ed Krawiec, she has made numerous head-to-head drag races on stock LiveWire models, managing to post the quickest times. She is one of a very few women to have won a major motorsports championship titles such as Pro Stock Motorcycle championships and Pro Stock motorcycle racing.

Angelle Sampey said, "Let me tell you what's amazing. That was the first time I rode the LiveWire. I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go, and you really go!"

The Harley Davidson LiveWire has a range of 235 kilometres when ridden in the city

The LiveWire is the first model in Harley-Davidson's portfolio of electric motorcycles, which is priced at US$ 29,799. It is powered by the all-electric Harley-Davidson Revelation powertrain that makes 103.5 bhp and 116 Nm of power figures. The company claims that the electric bike can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill position in just 3 seconds. And, roll-on acceleration from 100 kmph to 129 kmph can be achieved in just 1.9 seconds. The electric motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle as the powertrain requires no clutch and no gear shifting.

