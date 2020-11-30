New Cars and Bikes in India
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021

The new Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will debut as a 2021 model, but will probably not be offered on sale in India.

By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will go into production in 2021 expand View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will go into production in 2021

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will use a new v-twin engine
  • The Revolution Max engine is expected to make around 145 bhp
  • The Harley-Davidson Pan America will also get the same engine

Harley-Davidson has confirmed on the "Future Models" section of the brand's official website that the Harley-Davidson Custom 1250, seen as a concept in 2018, will make it to production in 2021. The H-D Custom 1250 will share the Revolution Max engine with the first adventure tourer from Harley-Davidson, the upcoming Pan America. The Custom 1250 was first showcased in 2018, but then Harley-Davidson has undergone a complete change in product planning, with a change in the CEO, when Jochen Zeitz took over. That change in leadership and strategy has also meant Harley-Davidson will have a different business plan for India, with a partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Scales Back Racing Efforts

43qq6fbo

The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will share the Revolution Max engine with the upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America

So, it's still not clear what Harley-Davidson's future product plan for India will be like. With the Street series axed from production, it's still unclear what will be the product strategy for the Indian market. For 2021, Harley-Davidson has the Pan America adventure tourer and now the Custom 1250 as two new models. The Bronx streetfighter, which would have used a downsized 975 cc version of the 1250 cc Revolution Max engine, has been postponed, or may have been cancelled altogether.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations From January 2021

Newsbeep
5pdbng1o

The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the brand's first adventure tourer

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Line-Up

0 Comments

The liquid-cooled, 60-degree v-twin engine Revolution Max makes 145 bhp in the Pan America, although it's likely to have a slightly different state of tune on the Custom 1250, with more torque lower in the revs to suit the personality of the bike. Harley-Davidson has discontinued its Sportster range with 750 cc, 883 cc and the 1,200 cc v-twin engines discontinued from the European market in the Euro 5 era, which will come into effect from January 1, 2021. The Custom 1250 is the first new model which will be a sort of replacement for the Sportsters. And apart from a new engine, the Custom 1250 will likely bring in a lot more technology and performance than the Sportsters.

