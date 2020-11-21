New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards

Harley-Davidson India will continue its India Operations beyond January 2021. The company said that activities like sales, services, parts availability, HOG rallies and sales of merchandise will continue like normal.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
1,450  Views
Harley-Davidson says it will aim to continue its India operations in a normal manner post Jan 2021 expand View Photos
Harley-Davidson says it will aim to continue its India operations in a normal manner post Jan 2021

Highlights

  • Harley inked an agreement with Hero for continuing its India business
  • Sales, after-sales, merchandise, parts will be available after Jan 2021
  • H-D India to continue with HOG (Harley Owners Group) activities as well

About a couple of months ago, Harley-Davidson announced its exit from the Indian market. The company did sign a partnership and distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for selling and servicing Harley-Davidson motorcycles, selling parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. Now, the company has offered better clarity on its India operations January 2021 onwards, via a statement.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to Sell And Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India

i235ht7o

(Harley-Davidson says it will continue to launch new motorcycles in India)

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, "As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue from January 2021 onwards."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch; Considering Legal Options

Newsbeep
mo76s5co

(Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have signed a partnership and distribution agreement where Hero will manufacture and sell H-D motorcycles)

The statement makes it clear that H-D India will continue its India operation as per plan. The good news is that Harley is aiming to resume HOG (Harley Owners Group) activities as well. Plus, the company has promised to keep the riders informed of updates as and when available. Plus the company also says that it will continue to launch new motorcycles in India under its agreement with Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Decides To Exit India

p7rhkir

(Harley-Davidson has 33 dealerships across India, and dealers say the compensation offered to them is unreasonable)

Current Harley-Davidson dealers will continue their operations till December 31, 2020 and new dealerships and service points will announced later. Harley-Davidson dealers in India have spoken out against the American motorcycle brand's decision to exit operations in India. The dealers say that Harley-Davidson has left them in the lurch, and the compensation offered to them is far below expectations, calling it 'unreasonable' and 'peanuts' compared to the investments each of the 33 Harley-Davidson dealerships has made across the country over the years. The dealers say Harley-Davidson never intimated them about the company's plans to exit the Indian market, and they only got to know about the news through media reports. The dealers had appointed law firm AZB & Partners and are exploring legal options as well. But there hasn't been a development since then.

0 Comments

More details will be revealed towards the end of December 2020 about Harley-Davidson's future plans for India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month
2021 BMW S 1000 R Revealed
2021 BMW S 1000 R Revealed
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
General Motors CEO Mary Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
General Motors CEO Mary Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
Uber Looks To Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies: CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi
Uber Looks To Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies: CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 30,931 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Cruiser, 8 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 49.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,64,847 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,988 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Roadster

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 48,112 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,517 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,911 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Road King

Cruiser, 17 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Road King
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 82,407 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 64,996 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 32.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,08,788 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,500 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 45,342 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 30.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,00,676 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
04:02
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-20 04:50 PM IST
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
02:48
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Mar-20 09:52 PM IST
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
02:32
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:36 PM IST
Volvo XC 40, Audi Q5, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
17:38
Volvo XC 40, Audi Q5, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 27-Jan-18 08:30 PM IST
Mahindra KUV1OO NXT, Maserati Levante, Latest Bike Launches from Triumph and Harley-Davidson
22:18
Mahindra KUV1OO NXT, Maserati Levante, Latest Bike Launches from Triumph and Harley-Davidson
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 26-Oct-17 08:30 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review
02:21
Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-May-17 06:57 PM IST
Iron 883 Seating
Iron 883 Seating
Iron 883 Tank
Iron 883 Tank
Iron 883 Exhauct
Iron 883 Exhauct
1
1
10
10
2
2
Ba Boy Stand
Ba Boy Stand
Bat Boy Side Look
Bat Boy Side Look
Fat Boyengine
Fat Boyengine
1
1
2
2
3
3
1
1
2
2
3
3
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1
1
2
2
3
3
Street Bob Console Meter
Street Bob Console Meter
Street Bob
Street Bob
Street Bob1
Street Bob1
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
Harley Davidson Street Rod Side View
Harley Davidson Street Rod Side View
Harley Davidson Street Rod Runing
Harley Davidson Street Rod Runing
Harley Davidson Street Rod
Harley Davidson Street Rod
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities