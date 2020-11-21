Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards

About a couple of months ago, Harley-Davidson announced its exit from the Indian market. The company did sign a partnership and distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for selling and servicing Harley-Davidson motorcycles, selling parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. Now, the company has offered better clarity on its India operations January 2021 onwards, via a statement.

(Harley-Davidson says it will continue to launch new motorcycles in India)

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, "As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue from January 2021 onwards."

(Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have signed a partnership and distribution agreement where Hero will manufacture and sell H-D motorcycles)

The statement makes it clear that H-D India will continue its India operation as per plan. The good news is that Harley is aiming to resume HOG (Harley Owners Group) activities as well. Plus, the company has promised to keep the riders informed of updates as and when available. Plus the company also says that it will continue to launch new motorcycles in India under its agreement with Hero MotoCorp.

(Harley-Davidson has 33 dealerships across India, and dealers say the compensation offered to them is unreasonable)

Current Harley-Davidson dealers will continue their operations till December 31, 2020 and new dealerships and service points will announced later. Harley-Davidson dealers in India have spoken out against the American motorcycle brand's decision to exit operations in India. The dealers say that Harley-Davidson has left them in the lurch, and the compensation offered to them is far below expectations, calling it 'unreasonable' and 'peanuts' compared to the investments each of the 33 Harley-Davidson dealerships has made across the country over the years. The dealers say Harley-Davidson never intimated them about the company's plans to exit the Indian market, and they only got to know about the news through media reports. The dealers had appointed law firm AZB & Partners and are exploring legal options as well. But there hasn't been a development since then.

More details will be revealed towards the end of December 2020 about Harley-Davidson's future plans for India.

