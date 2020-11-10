New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options

Harley-Davidson dealers in India say they have been offered compensation, which is 'unreasonable,' and are looking at possible legal options now.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
1,707  Views
Harley-Davidson's India dealers feel sidelined, consider legal options expand View Photos
Harley-Davidson's India dealers feel sidelined, consider legal options

Highlights

  • Compensation offered is 'peanuts', say Harley-Davidson's India dealers
  • Harley-Davidson decided to change its business model in India
  • There are 33 Harley-Davidson dealerships across India

Harley-Davidson dealers in India have spoken out against the American motorcycle brand's decision to exit operations in India. The dealers say that Harley-Davidson has left them in the lurch, and the compensation offered to them is far below expectations, calling it 'unreasonable' and 'peanuts' compared to the investments each of the 33 Harley-Davidson dealerships has made across the country over the years. The dealers say Harley-Davidson never intimated them about the company's plans to exit the Indian market, and they only got to know about the news through media reports. The dealers now say that they have appointed law firm AZB & Partners and are exploring legal options as well.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations

tr06fmlg

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to be the brand's best-selling offering in India, but has now been discontinued

"It's purely been an emotional journey for many of us, who have also been Harley-Davidson riders, from the moment the brand set up shop in India. We never thought this journey would come to an abrupt end in this manner. This has put us all in shock," said Gaurav Gulati, Owner, Red Fort Harley-Davidson, Delhi.

"When the news of Harley-Davidson deciding to exit India came, we got to know through media reports; there was no official announcement. Harley-Davidson told us to wait, maintaining that the company does not comment on market speculation. A lot of businesses, whether here in India, or abroad, is based on trust. We trusted the Harley-Davidson brand. Sadly, now we feel sidelined. We have been partners for over 10 years, we acted in good faith. We were blinded by our love for the brand, but feel let down," said Adarsh Tulshan, who owns Harley-Davidson dealerships in Kolkata and Ranchi.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark, Says FADA

0t2ein5c

Dealers say customers have been

The Harley-Davidson dealers say that they have facilitated and nurtured the entry and growth of the iconic American motorcycle brand in India for 11 years, and each dealership adhered to all the norms stated by Harley-Davidson and set up state-of-the-art showrooms by investing approximately ₹ 4 crore in each location. The dealers further invested and built world-class service facilities with tools, equipment and trained manpower, costing approximately ₹ 1 crore per dealership. Now, with Harley-Davidson announcing the brand's sudden exit from India has brought on uncertainty for every dealer's future.

"We have stock of spares for the existing Harley-Davidson customers for some time. We have always stood by our customers, but we have not got any support from Harley-Davidson India. The Harley-Davidson Street 750, which accounted for 80 per cent of Harley-Davidson sales in India has been discontinued, and without any official announcement. So, for future supply of spares, the customers will face the heat," said Manish Gupta, owner of Tiger Harley-Davidson, Indore.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India

riuovuo8

Dealers say each Harley-Davidson showroom requires an average investment of ₹ 4 crore

According to the Harley-Davidson dealers, the company has now offered compensation, but the amount offered is not in line with their expectations, and will hardly meet a fraction of the investments each of the 33 Harley-Davidson dealers had made across the country. At meeting held to discuss compensation, Harley-Davidson management offered ₹ 1,500 per square feet value, depreciated at 10 per cent per annum, and a 6-month reimbursement of the margins of sale. The dealers feel let down and have expressed disappointment with these terms.

n41tkoqg

Harley-Davidson has already tied up China's Qianjiang Group, which will manufacture the small displacement Harley-Davidson 338R

0 Comments

"When we asked Harley-Davidson after reading the media reports about the company's exit, Harley-Davidson said this is all hearsay, and that the company doesn't react to market speculation. We found out about Harley-Davidson's decision to exit India from the media, and not from any communication from the company. The compensation offered is nothing. And it comes with several riders, including a 10 per cent depreciation every year, which will be deducted. So, effectively a dealership which as existed for 10 years will get nothing. And then there's the other rider, that whatever is offered in the name of compensation will not be valid, if any dealership decides to become part of the new arrangement with Hero MotoCorp. So, continuity with the Harley-Davidson brand with Hero will mean no compensation," said Arjun Bafna, of Seven Islands Harley-Davidson.

p7rhkir

Harley-Davidson has 33 dealerships across India, and dealers say the compensation offered to them is unreasonable

Harley-Davidson's decision to exit the Indian market came as part of The Rewire strategy, under which the American cruiser motorcycle brand will be looking to exit several international markets and focus on the brand's core strengths. Following the decision, Harley-Davidson announced a new partnership with India's Hero MotoCorp for the India market. Under the new partnership and distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and also sell parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. According to a press statement, as part of a new Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At Rs. 22,580
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 30,931 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Roadster

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Cruiser, 8 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 49.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,64,847 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 48,112 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,517 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,988 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Road King

Cruiser, 17 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Road King
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 82,407 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,911 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,500 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 30.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,00,676 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 64,996 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 45,342 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 32.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,08,788 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
04:02
Harley-Davidson India Exit, Benelli BS6 Bikes, Audi RS Q8 Launch Date
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-20 04:50 PM IST
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
02:48
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Mar-20 09:52 PM IST
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
02:32
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:36 PM IST
Volvo XC 40, Audi Q5, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
17:38
Volvo XC 40, Audi Q5, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 27-Jan-18 08:30 PM IST
Mahindra KUV1OO NXT, Maserati Levante, Latest Bike Launches from Triumph and Harley-Davidson
22:18
Mahindra KUV1OO NXT, Maserati Levante, Latest Bike Launches from Triumph and Harley-Davidson
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 26-Oct-17 08:30 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review
02:21
Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-May-17 06:57 PM IST
1
1
10
10
2
2
Iron 883 Seating
Iron 883 Seating
Iron 883 Tank
Iron 883 Tank
Iron 883 Exhauct
Iron 883 Exhauct
Ba Boy Stand
Ba Boy Stand
Bat Boy Side Look
Bat Boy Side Look
Fat Boyengine
Fat Boyengine
1
1
2
2
3
3
1
1
2
2
3
3
1
1
2
2
3
3
Street Bob Console Meter
Street Bob Console Meter
Street Bob
Street Bob
Street Bob1
Street Bob1
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
Street Glide Special Headlight Doom
Street Glide Special Speedometer
Street Glide Special Speedometer
Street Glide Special Tail
Street Glide Special Tail
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities