India Bike Week 2021: Harley-Davidson Sportster S Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 15.51 Lakh

Harley-Davidson India has launched the new Sportster S motorcycle at the India Bike Week 2021. It is priced in start at Rs. 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the second model based on the new Revolution Max 1250 platform after the Pan America 1250. The new Sportster S is close to Harley's origins and competes with the Indian FTR and the likes. It's also the second motorcycle to be launched after Harley's partnership with Hero MotoCorp for India operations.

On the Sportster S draws power from the same 1,252 cc, V-Twin engine tuned for more torque lower in the rev range, but makes less horsepower. The engine produces 121 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque that hits at 6,000 rpm. The bike redlines at 9,500 rpm. The motor comes with variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust ports for sporty performance. Suspension duties are handled by Showa with 43 mm inverted forks at the front and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with remote preload adjustment. Suspension travel is limited, with just 91 mm on the front, and 50 mm of travel on the rear monoshock.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S began life as the 1250 Custom and while the name is new, much of the styling has been retained. It looks muscular and beefed up with a short front mudguard and tail section, a high-mounted exhaust, while the solo seat takes inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker. The bike gets a 4-inch TFT instrument console and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also gets full LED lighting with the signature Daymaker LED headlamp.