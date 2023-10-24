Login

India Bike Week 2023: Early-Bird Tickets On Sale Now

The 10th edition of India Bike Week is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

24-Oct-23 06:03 PM IST

Highlights

  • Early-bird pricing for the event is available starting today, October 15, 2023
  • Early bird tickets and registration for activities can be acquired on India Bike Week's official website
  • India Bike Week 2023 will feature five distinct racetracks

With the 10th edition of the country's largest biking festival, India Bike Week 2023, nearing, the organisers have commenced sales of early-bird passes. The early-bird passes for the event are available until October 29, 2023 and can be purchased via the India Bike Week website. Enthusiasts and riders can take advantage of this limited-time offer, which includes a 2-day festival pass, a complimentary festival kit, and Rs 700 worth of F&B coupons, all for Rs 3,000.

Moreover, a day pass is also available for Rs 2,000 with F&B coupons worth Rs 250. Additionally, a Club Package, priced at Rs 2,600 per person, offers benefits for both riders and biking clubs. The event is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9 in Goa. 

 

Also Read: India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced

 

One of the key highlights of this edition is the Bike Build Off competition in collaboration with Harley-Davidson India, judged by industry experts. The competition seeks to discover talent in the custom bike-building sphere through the shortlisted candidates by IBW. 

 

The all-new Harley Davidson X440 has been handed over to the top three shortlisted builders -- Riccardo Bulleter Customs from Bangalore, Devashish from Pune, and Aditya Raj from Rajkot -- and their unique custom creations will be showcased at the Harley-Davidson pavilion at IBW as the judges choose the finalists. The winner will receive a brand-new Harley-Davidson X 440, while the runners-up will be awarded a cash prize. Additionally, the event will showcase builds from established builders in the country. 

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024

 

Moreover, India Bike Week 2023 will feature five distinct racetracks, including the Flat Track, Enduro Track, Hill Climb, and Mud Rush. Various activities like Ring of Fire, a mod bike display, and a custom arena will also be available. The event will encompass overlanding stories, music stages, shopping experiences, ride-outs, and curated experiences around Goa. The 'Great Migration' is a two-day journey to Goa, marking the beginning of this adventurous event.

# India Bike Week 2023# India Bike Week# Harley-Davidson# Harley Davidson India# Harley Davidson X440# Custom Built Motorcycles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

These benefits will be available until November 15

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

Harley-Davidson India Offers Discounts Of Up To Almost Rs 5 Lakh On Select Models
Harley-Davidson India Offers Discounts Of Up To Almost Rs 5 Lakh On Select Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Harley-Davidson is offering discounts on the Pan America, Nightster and Sportster S. However the discount is only applicable on 2022 model year bikes

Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024
Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The next new made-in-India Harley-Davidson will be a scrambler based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which will be launched in 2024, carandbike has learnt.

Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

