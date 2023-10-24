India Bike Week 2023: Early-Bird Tickets On Sale Now

With the 10th edition of the country's largest biking festival, India Bike Week 2023, nearing, the organisers have commenced sales of early-bird passes. The early-bird passes for the event are available until October 29, 2023 and can be purchased via the India Bike Week website. Enthusiasts and riders can take advantage of this limited-time offer, which includes a 2-day festival pass, a complimentary festival kit, and Rs 700 worth of F&B coupons, all for Rs 3,000.

Moreover, a day pass is also available for Rs 2,000 with F&B coupons worth Rs 250. Additionally, a Club Package, priced at Rs 2,600 per person, offers benefits for both riders and biking clubs. The event is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9 in Goa.

One of the key highlights of this edition is the Bike Build Off competition in collaboration with Harley-Davidson India, judged by industry experts. The competition seeks to discover talent in the custom bike-building sphere through the shortlisted candidates by IBW.

The all-new Harley Davidson X440 has been handed over to the top three shortlisted builders -- Riccardo Bulleter Customs from Bangalore, Devashish from Pune, and Aditya Raj from Rajkot -- and their unique custom creations will be showcased at the Harley-Davidson pavilion at IBW as the judges choose the finalists. The winner will receive a brand-new Harley-Davidson X 440, while the runners-up will be awarded a cash prize. Additionally, the event will showcase builds from established builders in the country.

Moreover, India Bike Week 2023 will feature five distinct racetracks, including the Flat Track, Enduro Track, Hill Climb, and Mud Rush. Various activities like Ring of Fire, a mod bike display, and a custom arena will also be available. The event will encompass overlanding stories, music stages, shopping experiences, ride-outs, and curated experiences around Goa. The 'Great Migration' is a two-day journey to Goa, marking the beginning of this adventurous event.