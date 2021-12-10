Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Recalled In The US Over Faulty Seat Base, India Models Affected

Harley-Davidson has announced a recall for the new Pan America 1250 adventure tourer in the US over a seat base failure issue. The affected bikes were manufactured between March 8 and October 13 this year. About 2,689 units of the Pan America 1250 have been affected by the recall in the US. So far, it's not clear if this recall affects bikes sold in India, but Harley-Davidson India is yet to officially make an announcement on the issue. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU), and it just may be possible that some of the bikes sold here could have the problem with the seat base over which the recall has been issued. carandbike has reached out to Harley-Davidson India for more details and has yet to receive any official response.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings For Second Batch Begin

Harley-Davidson has advised owners to avoid using the pillion seat and grab handle till the affected part has been replaced

The recall is being made since the seat base may not be fastened properly, which could cause the grab handle portion of the base to fracture, according to the filing with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). As part of its communication, Harley-Davidson said that it will be replacing the seat base on the affected motorcycles free of charge. Owners have been advised to not use the passenger grab handle until the replacement is complete. Harley dealers in the US began reaching out to owners from December 6, 2021, onwards.

The Pan America 1250 is a major departure from Harley's traditional roots and the bike is a full-sized adventure tourer competing against the Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 and more. It's based on the new Revolution Max platform and power comes from the 1,252 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine tuned 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Review

The Pan America 1250 was launched in April this year while deliveries began in August

The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, TPMS, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, heated handgrips, steering damper, Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) and tubeless spoked wheels. Prices begin at Rs. 16.90 lakh for the standard version, going up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the Special variant. All prices are ex-showroom India. Meanwhile, Harley recently launched the Sportster S in India, which is the second offering based on the Revolution MaxT platform.