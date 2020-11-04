New Cars and Bikes in India
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 

Panasonic currently occupies the majority of the factory, but future expansions are meant to give Tesla more manufacturing space

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta
Here's the future layout of Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, USA
Here's the future layout of Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, USA

Highlights

  • Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory is just 30 per cent complete
  • It has been under construction for three years
  • The factory right now is mostly occupied by Panasonic
Tech News

Tesla's famous Nevada Gigafactory has been under construction for three years but it has only been completed 30 per cent. It is one of the key strategic assets for Tesla to secure battery cell supply. In fact, some of the space in the Gigafactory was reserved for Panasonic as the leading electric car maker had partnered with the Japanese company. Panasonic is said to deploy a new battery cell production capacity at the facility which Tesla will use to build battery packs for its vehicles and Powerwall products. 

Elon Musk Has Hinted At The Possibility Of A New Tesla Gigafactory In Asia Outside China

Originally, the plant was to produce 105GWh battery cells per year and 150GWh of battery packs per year. This would've made this Gigafactory the largest building in the world. But this hasn't happened as both Tesla and Panasonic have just used up 30 per cent of the space and focussed its energies on optimising the current production facility. Panasonic's Celina Mikolajczak, its Vice President for battery technology at North America has revealed what the future expansions are in-store for the Gigafactory. Mikolajczak was actually formerly at Tesla where she was an expert in batteries and technical leader in the development and validation of lithium ion batteries. 

The Gigafactory is going to be the largest building in the world when complete 

Mikolajczak has released a slide which shows the plan for the future sections of the Gigafactory. Panasonic currently occupies the majority of the factory, but future expansions are meant to give Tesla more manufacturing space, more battery manufacturing space for Panasonic and additional space for raw materials.Now this factory has 13 battery cell assembly lines 24 hours per day 7 days a week producing 35GWh of battery cells per year. With the extra space, the factory could top beyond the 105GWh battery cell capacity.

