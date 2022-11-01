Hero XPulse 200T 4V Teased; Launch Soon

  • Home
Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the updated Hero XPulse 200T 4V in India soon. The biggest two-wheeler company in India teased the upcoming model on its social media handles.
01-Nov-22 02:39 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp released the teaser for Hero XPulse 200T 4V on its social media handles and is ready to launch the new motorcycle soon. A spyshot of the motorcycle was doing the rounds, from a television commercial shoot. Like the XPulse 200 4V, the 200T will get a 4-valve engine as well, along with a few cosmetic changes. The spyshot from the TVC shoot revealed that the headlight on the motorcycle now gets a changed position and looks the same as before. There is a body-coloured cowl atop the headlight as well. Expect Hero to offer new colours along with the XPulse 200T 4V as well. 

(Hero XPulse 200T 4V spied at a TVC shoot)

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200T 4V Spied Ahead Of Launch

The alloy wheels look to be the same as before, with other bits like the front fork now getting gaiters and having a darker finish as against silver on the current model. Compared to the current model, the design updates seen in the image seems to add more visual appeal to the motorcycle. A closer look also reveals a black finish to the exhaust as well. 

Also Read: Hero Registers 20% Y-o-Y Growth In Festive Season 2022

More importantly though, the updated Hero XPulse 200T is likely to get the four-valve engine of the XPulse 200 4V. The 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine makes 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Like its sibling, the XPulse 200T may also get changed gearing, with a bigger rear sprocket. Expect a slight bump in pricing at the time of launch of the updated XPulse 200T with the current model priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

