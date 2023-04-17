Honda Activa 125 And 2023 SP 125 Launched In Uttar Pradesh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced the availability of its two new models - the 2023 SP125 and Activa125 in Uttar Pradesh. Prices for the Activa 125 start at Rs 79,798 for the drum version of the scooter and go up to Rs 88,971 for the Smart Variant. Furthermore, the 2023 SP 125 starts at Rs 84,957 for the drum variant, while the disc variant costs Rs 88,957. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Lucknow.

Powering both the Activa 125 and the 2023 SP 125 is a BS-6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI motor. The 2023 SP 125 boasts many features, such as LED Headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster, wider 100 mm rear tyre, 5-spoke alloy wheels and 5-step adjustable rear suspension. 2023 SP 125 will be available in two variants (Drum & Disc) and five colours (Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & New Matt Marvel Blue Metallic).

The Activa 125 has garnered quite a status for itself in India and is currently a household name. For 2023, Honda not only tweaked the motor to make it more refined, but the automaker has also added a whole sleuth of features such as the Honda Smart Key with smart find, smart unlock, vehicle start and a lot more features such as LED headlights, fully-digital instrument cluster, fuel-efficient tyres, and an idling stop system. Activa 125 will be available in four variants (Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum) and five colour options (Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic).