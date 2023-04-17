  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Activa 125 And 2023 SP 125 Launched In Uttar Pradesh

Honda Activa 125 And 2023 SP 125 Launched In Uttar Pradesh

The updated 2023 Activa125 and 2023 SP 125 are now on sale in Uttar Pradesh.
authorBy Yash Krishnan
1 mins read
17-Apr-23 06:15 PM IST
Activa_SP125.jpg
Highlights
  • Prices for the Activa 125 range from Rs 79,798 for the drum version of the scooter to Rs 88,971 for the Smart Variant.
  • The 2023 SP 125 costs Rs 84,957 for the drum variant, while the disc variant costs Rs 88,957.
  • Powering the Activa 125 and the 2023 SP 125 is the same as a BSVI OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI motor.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced the availability of its two new models - the 2023 SP125 and Activa125 in Uttar Pradesh. Prices for the Activa 125 start at Rs 79,798 for the drum version of the scooter and go up to Rs 88,971 for the Smart Variant. Furthermore, the 2023 SP 125 starts at Rs 84,957 for the drum variant, while the disc variant costs Rs 88,957. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Lucknow. 

 

Read More: 2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk

 

Powering both the Activa 125 and the 2023 SP 125 is a BS-6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI motor. The 2023 SP 125 boasts many features, such as LED Headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster, wider 100 mm rear tyre, 5-spoke alloy wheels and 5-step adjustable rear suspension. 2023 SP 125 will be available in two variants (Drum & Disc) and five colours (Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & New Matt Marvel Blue Metallic).

 

The Activa 125 has garnered quite a status for itself in India and is currently a household name. For 2023, Honda not only tweaked the motor to make it more refined, but the automaker has also added a whole sleuth of features such as the Honda Smart Key with smart find, smart unlock, vehicle start and a lot more features such as LED headlights, fully-digital instrument cluster, fuel-efficient tyres, and an idling stop system. Activa 125 will be available in four variants (Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum) and five colour options (Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic).

Related Articles
2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk
2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk
9 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2023: Honda 2 Wheelers Sales Decline 34 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2023: Honda 2 Wheelers Sales Decline 34 Per Cent
12 days ago
Honda Officially Discontinues WR-V, Jazz, And 4th Generation City
Honda Officially Discontinues WR-V, Jazz, And 4th Generation City
13 days ago
Top 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Top 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh
17 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner