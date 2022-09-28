  • Home
  • News
  • HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle: All You Need To Know

HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle: All You Need To Know

The HOP OXO can be purchased from about 100 showrooms spread across the country.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Sep-22 07:25 PM IST
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle: All You Need To Know banner
Highlights
  • HOP OXO is available in two variants- OXO and OXO X.
  • It has a top speed of 90 kmph.
  • It can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 4 seconds.

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle has been launched in India and is available in two variants- HOP OXO and HOP OXO X. The base HOP OXO is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh while the top-end OXO X is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom after FAME subsidy. Here's everything you need to know about this new electric motorcycle.

Also Read: HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India

  • The e-motorcycle can be purchased from about 100 showrooms spread across the country. The model can also be booked online.
  • The OXO electric motorcycle joins the likes of the Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos in the Indian electric motorcycle segment, while it also takes on the upcoming Oben Rorr that's available at the same price point.

 

 

  • The HOP OXO works on a 72-volt architecture with the electric motor developing 6.2 kW (8.3 bhp) and 200 Nm of peak torque.
  • The motor gets three riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport.
  • The OXO X variant gets a top speed of 90 kmph with an additional Turbo mode and accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds.
  • The electric motorcycle is powered by a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with 811 NMC cells and smart BMS.
  • The manufacturer promises a range of 150 km on a single charge with a 0-80 per cent charging time of four hours with a 16 amp power socket.
  • The Hop OXO gets a 5.0-inch display with an IP67 rating. It also comes with multi-mode re-generative braking, 4G connectivity and a partner mobile application that unlocks features like speed control, fencing, an anti-theft system, ride stats and more.

 

  • Hop is offering a battery warranty of 3 years/50,000 km on the standard version, which goes up to 4 years/Unlimited Kilometres on the OXO X.
  • The HOP OXO X also gets the Hop Nuron-connected technology.
Related Articles
HOP OXO vs Revolt RV 400 vs Tork Kratos: Price Comparison
HOP OXO vs Revolt RV 400 vs Tork Kratos: Price Comparison
22 days ago
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.25 Lakh
22 days ago
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Receives ARAI Certification
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Receives ARAI Certification
4 months ago
HOP Electric Mobility Raises $2.6 Million In Pre-Series Fundraising
HOP Electric Mobility Raises $2.6 Million In Pre-Series Fundraising
5 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?