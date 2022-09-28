HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle: All You Need To Know

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle has been launched in India and is available in two variants- HOP OXO and HOP OXO X. The base HOP OXO is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh while the top-end OXO X is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom after FAME subsidy. Here's everything you need to know about this new electric motorcycle.

Also Read: HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launched In India

The e-motorcycle can be purchased from about 100 showrooms spread across the country. The model can also be booked online.

The OXO electric motorcycle joins the likes of the Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos in the Indian electric motorcycle segment, while it also takes on the upcoming Oben Rorr that's available at the same price point.

The HOP OXO works on a 72-volt architecture with the electric motor developing 6.2 kW (8.3 bhp) and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The motor gets three riding modes - Eco, Power and Sport.

The OXO X variant gets a top speed of 90 kmph with an additional Turbo mode and accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds.

The electric motorcycle is powered by a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with 811 NMC cells and smart BMS.

The manufacturer promises a range of 150 km on a single charge with a 0-80 per cent charging time of four hours with a 16 amp power socket.

The Hop OXO gets a 5.0-inch display with an IP67 rating. It also comes with multi-mode re-generative braking, 4G connectivity and a partner mobile application that unlocks features like speed control, fencing, an anti-theft system, ride stats and more.