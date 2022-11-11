HOP Electric To Begin OXO Electric Motorcycle Test Rides From November 25

HOP Electric has announced that the company will begin test rides of its OXO e-motorcycle on November 25, 2022. The Delhi-based electric two-wheeler maker launched the OXO in September this year with prices starting at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). HOP Electric will begin test rides and pre-bookings across 50 locations including Jaipur, Delhi, and Pune. The company says it has garnered over 6,000 bookings and over 10,000 interests for the OXO even before the launch.

The HOP OXO is available in 2 variants - OXO and OXO X with the latter priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ketan Mehta, Co-Founder, and CEO, HOP Electric said, "We are grateful to our customers - the real game changers for an overwhelming response and acceptance of HOP OXO. While HOP OXO is designed for the highest safety and performance standards, it is important for us to adhere to the new norms. We welcome GoI's tougher norms for safety standards and localisation for FAME II subsidies. HOP OXO is technically compliant with new norms and awaiting the new certification."

HOP Electric says deliveries were delayed due to the changes in guidelines of the Ministry of Heavy Industries' FAME II and the introduction of new tests and standards. The company has the first batch comprising over 2,500 vehicles that are production ready. The company will deliver these electric motorcycles once the changes adhering to the new norms have been made. HOP says the OXO has been certified across 15 states.