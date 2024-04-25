Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo

Mahindra has teased the XUV 3XO yet again, this time revealing the vehicle’s fuel efficiency and acceleration time. Set to debut on April 29, the XUV 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which has been on sale in India since 2019, having never received a major update. Mahindra has previously given us a glimpse at the vehicle’s exterior and interior design, while also revealing many of the features on the vehicle.

The latest teaser shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph time of 4.5 seconds for the vehicle

As per the latest teaser, the XUV 3XO will have an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph time of 4.5 seconds. The brand has made no mention of which powertrain these figures are for. However, we think that the acceleration time is most likely for the T-GDi model, while it is unclear which powertrain the fuel efficiency figure belongs to. The vehicle is expected to retain the same set of engines as the outgoing model.

These include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (108 bhp, 200 Nm), a more powerful 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol (128 bhp, 230 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 bhp, 300 Nm). All three engines will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard with the standard turbo-petrol and diesel also expected to come with AMT options.

The XUV 3XO will have the same interior layout as the XUV400 Pro

Aside from this, the teaser also showed the vehicle’s new digital instrument cluster unit. The brand has previously shown the vehicle’s interior in a video revealing that it will have the same interior layout as the XUV400 Pro, with a freestanding infotainment unit. A few other features on the vehicle will include a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and ventilated front seats.