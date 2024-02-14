Login

Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh

The KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • These models were developed in collaboration with Foxconn
  • Both models are available in two variants each
  • Deliveries are slated to commence in March 2024

Goa-based electric vehicle startup Kabira Mobility has launched the updated KM3000 MK2 and KM4000 MK2 electric motorcycles, priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These models were developed in collaboration with Foxconn and feature what the brand says is an innovative aluminium core hub motor powertrain.

 

The updated KM3000 retains its fully-faired design. 

 

The updated KM3000, available in two variants – KM3000 and KM3000-V – retains its fully-faired design. A 4.1-kWh battery pack powers it and gets a certified range of 178 kilometres. On the other hand, the KM3000-V boasts a larger 5.15-kWh battery pack, which further enhances the certified range to 201 kilometres. There are 3 riding modes available across the variants, namely: Eco, City, and Sports along with Parking, and Reverse modes. Both variants deliver a peak power of 12 kW (16.09 bhp) and a peak torque of 192 Nm. Charging convenience is provided by an onboard charger of 1500 W.

 

Also Read: Kabira Mobility KM 5000 Teased; Will Get 188 kmph Top Speed

 

The KM4000 gets a naked bike style.

 

The MK2 KM4000, on the other hand, gets a naked bike style while similarly being offered in two variants – KM4000 and KM4000-V – with identical powertrain configurations and performance metrics to the KM3000. To further simplify, the KM4000 gets all the aspects of the KM3000 and, likewise, the V variants. 

 

Claiming a top speed of 120 kmph and an acceleration of 0 to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds for all four variants, the KM3000 and KM4000 offer a certified range of 130 kilometres in Eco mode, 150 kilometres in City mode, and 80 kilometres in Sports mode. Similarly, the KM3000-V and the KM4000-V offer ranges of 188 kilometres in Eco 120 kilometres in Sports modes and 150 kilometres in City mode, with charging times of approximately 3 and 3.5 hours.

 

Deliveries are slated to commence in March 2024. 

 

In terms of dimensions, both share similar measurements, with a length of 2080 mm, a width of 702 mm, a height of 1141 mm, and a wheelbase of 1412 mm. The motorcycles feature diamond steel tube frames, weigh 152 kg, and offer a ground clearance of 175 mm with a water wading capacity of 200 mm. As for its cycle parts, both the models are equipped with a telescopic front fork and a mono-shock at the rear by Showa, along with a 13-litre frunk storage capacity.

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range

 

Additionally, the motorcycles come with a five-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth and app connectivity, switchable light and dark themes, projector headlamps for KM3000s, LEDs for KM4000s, dual-channel CBS with a regenerative system, and cruise control.

 

Prospective buyers can experience the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark 2 models through test rides available at selected locations. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in March 2024 through Kabira Mobility's dealer network.

 

# Kabira Mobility# Kabira Mobility electric bikes# KM3000 electric bike# KM4000 electric bike# KM4000# KM3000# Electric Motorcycles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Kabira Mobility Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3778 second ago

Shell Operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen fuel stations in California and have shut operations from February 6, 2024 onwards

Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2798 second ago

The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs 62.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2543 second ago

The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and new tech

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-221 second ago

The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000

Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

The purpose-built Kia Carens for the Punjab Police come with high-intensity strobe lights, public announcement systems and exterior decals.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium

Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.

Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari claims that the SF-24 is “95 per cent new” as compared to its 2023 predecessor

Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Cross 3.93 Lakh Units In January 2024; Grows 14 Per Cent
Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Cross 3.93 Lakh Units In January 2024; Grows 14 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

SIAM reported a 14 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in January 2024 reporting a new all-time high for the month.

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked
Orxa Mantis Electric Motorcycle First Ride: A Glimmer Of Potential, But It’s Undercooked
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 months ago

In development for the better part of a decade, the Mantis has evolved significantly from previous iterations, but still needs work.

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.

EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 months ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved