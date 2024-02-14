Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh

Goa-based electric vehicle startup Kabira Mobility has launched the updated KM3000 MK2 and KM4000 MK2 electric motorcycles, priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These models were developed in collaboration with Foxconn and feature what the brand says is an innovative aluminium core hub motor powertrain.

The updated KM3000 retains its fully-faired design.

The updated KM3000, available in two variants – KM3000 and KM3000-V – retains its fully-faired design. A 4.1-kWh battery pack powers it and gets a certified range of 178 kilometres. On the other hand, the KM3000-V boasts a larger 5.15-kWh battery pack, which further enhances the certified range to 201 kilometres. There are 3 riding modes available across the variants, namely: Eco, City, and Sports along with Parking, and Reverse modes. Both variants deliver a peak power of 12 kW (16.09 bhp) and a peak torque of 192 Nm. Charging convenience is provided by an onboard charger of 1500 W.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility KM 5000 Teased; Will Get 188 kmph Top Speed

The KM4000 gets a naked bike style.

The MK2 KM4000, on the other hand, gets a naked bike style while similarly being offered in two variants – KM4000 and KM4000-V – with identical powertrain configurations and performance metrics to the KM3000. To further simplify, the KM4000 gets all the aspects of the KM3000 and, likewise, the V variants.

Claiming a top speed of 120 kmph and an acceleration of 0 to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds for all four variants, the KM3000 and KM4000 offer a certified range of 130 kilometres in Eco mode, 150 kilometres in City mode, and 80 kilometres in Sports mode. Similarly, the KM3000-V and the KM4000-V offer ranges of 188 kilometres in Eco 120 kilometres in Sports modes and 150 kilometres in City mode, with charging times of approximately 3 and 3.5 hours.

Deliveries are slated to commence in March 2024.

In terms of dimensions, both share similar measurements, with a length of 2080 mm, a width of 702 mm, a height of 1141 mm, and a wheelbase of 1412 mm. The motorcycles feature diamond steel tube frames, weigh 152 kg, and offer a ground clearance of 175 mm with a water wading capacity of 200 mm. As for its cycle parts, both the models are equipped with a telescopic front fork and a mono-shock at the rear by Showa, along with a 13-litre frunk storage capacity.

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range

Additionally, the motorcycles come with a five-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth and app connectivity, switchable light and dark themes, projector headlamps for KM3000s, LEDs for KM4000s, dual-channel CBS with a regenerative system, and cruise control.

Prospective buyers can experience the KM3000 and KM4000 Mark 2 models through test rides available at selected locations. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in March 2024 through Kabira Mobility's dealer network.