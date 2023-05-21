Kabira Mobility KM 5000 Teased; Will Get 188 kmph Top Speed

Kabira Mobility has provided a first glimpse of its new KM 5000 electric motorcycle ahead of its launch. The bike, developed in collaboration with DeltaEV, is claimed to reach a top speed of 188 kmph and offer up to 344 km of range on a full charge. The images released by the company show a roadster-style motorcycle with the most notable design elements being a single-sided swingarm, a round headlamp with DRL and the seat mounted atop the swingarm via springs.



The bike has an 11.6 kWh water-cooled LFP battery pack which offers a range of 344 km on a single charge. It has two charging options - a high-speed charger that can charge the vehicle from 0 to 80% in under 2 hours, as well as a standard charger suitable for overnight charging. Kabira however did not reveal any specifications for the mid-mounted electric motor. Power is sent to the rear wheels via what looks like a belt-drive system.



Suspension duties will be handled by a Showa upside-down front fork and a Nitrox rear suspension. Stooping power comes from twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.



The bike comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster with 4G connectivity. The screen offers a variety of functions, including turn-by-turn navigation, music control, vehicle information, riding habits monitoring, battery health status, smart diagnostics features, fall sensors, and an elevation stabilizer.



Additionally, KM 5000 also gets a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a park assist function.



The KM 5000 will be available in Midnight Grey, Deep Khaki, and Aquamarine, with prices to start from Rs3.15 lakh (Ex-Showroom Goa). The company says that the new KM5000 will officially be launched later this year with deliveries to start in 2024.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL