EV Start-Up Kabira Mobility Receives $50 Million Investment From Al-Abdullah Group (Qatar)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Kabira Mobility has announced that it has received an investment of $ 50 million (Rs 412.7 crore) from the Al-Abdulla Group (Qatar), a strategic investor. The company has said that the investment will be used to help the brand expand its operations in India.

Kabira Mobility says that it will use part of the investment to ramp up production at its existing Dharwad plant while plans are already in place to set up a new state-of-the-art production unit in Uttar Pradesh. The company is also looking to expand its existing sales network, increasing it from the current 30 to 100 by the end of the year as well as enhancing the showroom experience for prospective customers.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Launches Hermes 75 Commercial Delivery Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 89,600

Commenting on the investment Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, said, "Electric bikes are set to be the catalyst for growth in the industry and with this investment, Kabira Mobility is poised to lead the charge. Our relentless focus on R&D for the past five years on powertrain & technology development has paved the way for Kabira Mobility and will enable us to capture almost 30% of the electric bike segment and emerge as an industry leader in the next 2 years.”

Also read: Kabira Mobility, Al-Abdulla Group Qatar To Set Up EV Plant In Uttar Pradesh

The manufacturer has also revealed plans to expand its model line-up in the Indian market. The brand currently retails the KM3000 electric sport bike and the KM4000 streetfighter electric motorcycles in India alongside the Hermes 75 scooter. The company says that these models will be joined by a new KM5000 cruiser motorcycle with up to 330 km of range in the near future while the KM3000 and KM4000 will also benefit from new ‘Pro’ variants.