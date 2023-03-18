  • Home
  • News
  • EV Start-Up Kabira Mobility Receives $50 Million Investment From Al-Abdullah Group (Qatar)

EV Start-Up Kabira Mobility Receives $50 Million Investment From Al-Abdullah Group (Qatar)

Kabira Mobility says that the investment will be used to ramp up production, set-up a new production facility and expand its pan-India network.
authorBy carandbike Team
18-Mar-23 04:21 PM IST
Kabira Mobility, Al Abdulla Group.jpg

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Kabira Mobility has announced that it has received an investment of $ 50 million (Rs 412.7 crore) from the Al-Abdulla Group (Qatar), a strategic investor. The company has said that the investment will be used to help the brand expand its operations in India.

 

Kabira Mobility says that it will use part of the investment to ramp up production at its existing Dharwad plant while plans are already in place to set up a new state-of-the-art production unit in Uttar Pradesh. The company is also looking to expand its existing sales network, increasing it from the current 30 to 100 by the end of the year as well as enhancing the showroom experience for prospective customers.

 

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Launches Hermes 75 Commercial Delivery Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 89,600

 

Commenting on the investment Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, said, "Electric bikes are set to be the catalyst for growth in the industry and with this investment, Kabira Mobility is poised to lead the charge. Our relentless focus on R&D for the past five years on powertrain & technology development has paved the way for Kabira Mobility and will enable us to capture almost 30% of the electric bike segment and emerge as an industry leader in the next 2 years.”

 

Also read: Kabira Mobility, Al-Abdulla Group Qatar To Set Up EV Plant In Uttar Pradesh

 

The manufacturer has also revealed plans to expand its model line-up in the Indian market. The brand currently retails the KM3000 electric sport bike and the KM4000 streetfighter electric motorcycles in India alongside the Hermes 75 scooter. The company says that these models will be joined by a new KM5000 cruiser motorcycle with up to 330 km of range in the near future while the KM3000 and KM4000 will also benefit from new ‘Pro’ variants.

Related Articles
Kabira Mobility Launches Hermes 75 Commercial Delivery Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 89,600
Kabira Mobility Launches Hermes 75 Commercial Delivery Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 89,600
2 years ago
Kabira Mobility Electric Bikes Receive Over 6,000 Bookings
Kabira Mobility Electric Bikes Receive Over 6,000 Bookings
2 years ago
Kabira Mobility Launches High-Speed Electric Bikes KM3000, KM4000
Kabira Mobility Launches High-Speed Electric Bikes KM3000, KM4000
2 years ago
Kabira Mobility To Launch 2 High-Speed Electric Motorcycles This Month
Kabira Mobility To Launch 2 High-Speed Electric Motorcycles This Month
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VDI
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VDI
  • 37,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
5.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,198
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line