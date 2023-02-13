Kabira Mobility, Al-Abdulla Group Qatar To Set Up EV Plant In Uttar Pradesh

In a joint venture partnership with Al-Abdullah Group, Qatar, and Kabira Mobility announced an investment of Rs. 300 crore in the UP-Investment Summit for setting up a new electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The new manufacturing plant, with a capacity of 1,20,000 units per month spread over 50 acres of land, will have eight assembly lines, and be equipped with a fully automated inventory management system, robotic chassis welding line, and a fully automated battery pack assembly and testing line.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Launches Hermes 75 Commercial Delivery Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 89,600

Jaibir Siwach, Kabira Mobility, CEO said, “At Kabira Mobility, we are unwavering in our efforts to build a robust manufacturing infrastructure for our products. With the electric vehicle market outpacing expectations, growing at a rate of two to three times faster, it's imperative that we stay ahead of the curve.”

This new facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 7000 individuals. Kabira Mobility already has a manufacturing plant in Dharwad, Karnataka with a capacity of 40,000 units per month and two assembly lines. The new plant in Jhewar, Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest-growing and untapped markets today. The investment aligns with Uttar Pradesh's vision of becoming a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Kabira Mobility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 14,40,000 units in the North India plant and 4,80,000 units from its South India plant. The company plans to ramp up production to 2,50,000 units in 2023-24, 7,75,000 units in 2024-25, and 14,50,000 units in 2025-26.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Electric Bikes Receive Over 6,000 Bookings

With around 40 stores across India, Kabira Mobility is looking to expand its reach and strengthen its position as a leader in the electric two-wheeler space in India by opening more than 130 stores by December 2023 to improve its network across the country.