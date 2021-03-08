Kabira Mobility Electric Bikes Receive Over 6,000 Bookings

Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based electric mobility start-up, has got tremendous response to the company's first products. The brand's two high speed electric bikes, the KM3000 and the KM4000, registered over 6,000 bookings just within four days of launch, from across Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With production from the first batch already sold out, Kabira Mobility has been compelled to close bookings of its two electric bikes temporarily. Pre-bookings for KM3000 and KM4000 had started on February 25, and the company had to close it by February 28 as the number of bookings had crossed the first batch production capacity. Pre-booking dates for the second batch will be announced soon, Kabira Mobility said in a statement.

The motorcycles are capable of offering a top speed of 120 kmph and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge

Speaking on the tremendous response, Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said, "Both the bikes have received an overwhelming response. We are working closely with our component suppliers and partners to ensure timely delivery but without compromising on the quality. The number of bookings we got within four days proves that as a nation we are cautious about protecting our environment and adopting green mobility solutions. So, as an automotive manufacturer, the onus is on us to provide best in class product with a check on cost as well."

Kabira Mobility plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising production capacity for the bikes gradually over the next few months. Kabira Mobility will start delivery of the bikes from May 1, 2021 onwards in the select cities through its authorised dealers. To meet the demand of providing bikes across the country and after-sales, Kabira Mobility is aiming to expand its dealership network in Tier I and Tier-II cities. The two electric bikes, KM3000 & KM4000, are 'Made in India' high-speed bikes capable of achieving a claimed top speed of 120kmph, with a riding range of 150 km on a single charge.

