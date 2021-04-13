Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based electric two-wheeler startup, has launched a new electric scooter called Hermes 75. The company claims that Hermes 75 is India's first high-speed commercial delivery electric scooter. It is priced at ₹ 89,600 (ex-showroom, Goa). The scooter is offered with both fixed and swappable batteries. The fixed battery models have a range of 100 and 120 km while the swappable battery model offers a range of 80 km under standard conditions. Hermes 75 is powered by a 60V 40 aH Li-ion battery with fast charging of 4 hours. The scooter get a 2500 watt DeltaEV hub motor generates a peak power of 4000 watts and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph making it the fastest electric commercial 2-wheeler in India.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Receives Over 6,000 Bookings For Its Electric Bikes

(The Hermes 75 EV gets swappable and fixed batteries. The maximum range it offers is 120 km, with a fixed battery)

Commenting on the launch, Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said 'Kabira Mobility is in sync with the Government of India's vision of providing green mobility to all. With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well'.

Also Read: Kabira Mobility Launches Two New Electric Motorcycles In India

Kabira says that the Hermes 75 is designed for tough Indian conditions and designed to meet the rugged usage that last-mile delivery vehicles face on a daily basis. The scooter gets 12-inch tyres, front and rear disc brakes with synchronised braking, digital dashboard, IoT and a mobile app as well. It is the first electric two-wheeler meant for commercial delivery to be approved under FAME II subsidy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.