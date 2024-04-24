Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launch Today: Updated F77 Likely To Have Higher Range

Electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette Automotive will take the wraps off its updated electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2, today, on April 24. The startup, which only launched its maiden offering towards the end of 2022, is now ready with an upgraded version of the F77, and while Ultraviolette has kept its cards close to its chest, carandbike has learned that the F77 Mach 2 is likely to pack a bigger punch in terms of its power output, features set as well as its range.

While specifics are unclear at this point, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is likely to have a higher range than the standard F77 Recon, which has a range of up to 307 kilometres (Indian Drive Cycle). How Ultraviolette achieves this remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be a new, optimised ride mode, instead of a major change to the motorcycle’s 10.3 kWh ‘SRB10’ battery pack.

Expect to see some new colour options for the F77.

It’s also likely that Ultraviolette will bump up the power output with the F77 Mach 2. The Ultraviolette F77 currently has a mid-mounted electric motor with a claimed output of 27 kW (around 39 bhp) and 95 Nm of peak torque, going up to 30.2 kW (approximately 40 bhp) of power and 100 Nm of peak torque in the top-spec F77 Limited Edition. Claimed top speed ranges from 140 kmph for the base variant, rising to 152 kmph for the Limited Edition. A new promo released ahead of the launch hints at the updated motorcycle having a higher top speed.

The motorcycle could also get a full-blown software upgrade, and it will be interesting to see if Ultraviolette adds some key features, such as hill-hold, to the F77 Mach 2, which were missing in the original bike. We’ll bring you all the updates live from the launch event in Bengaluru, so make sure to check back for the full report later this afternoon.