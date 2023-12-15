Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024

Hop Electric Mobility has announced that it will be increasing prices on its electric two-wheeler range from January 2024. The Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker said that it will hike prices on the Oxo, Leo and Lyf by 3-5 per cent, depending on the electric model. The price hike is being done to cope with the rising material input costs and to maintain the quality standards of its products, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the price hike, Nikhil Bhatia, Co- Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, HOP Electric Mobility, said, "As we continue our journey towards a sustainable future, we find it necessary to make adjustments in response to the evolving landscape. The decision to implement a 3-5% price increase across all our models is driven by the unavoidable rise in material costs. At Hop Electric Mobility, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative electric two-wheelers, and we appreciate the continued support of our valued customers on this greener path.”

Hop Electric’s two-wheeler range starts with the Leo and Lyf e-scooters priced from Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom) onwards, whereas the Hop Oxo electric motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is a rival to the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, Tork Kratos R and the upcoming Odysse Vader. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 150 km on a single charge and a top speed of 95 kmph. Meanwhile, the Hop Leo and Lyf are rivals to the Okinawa PraisePro, Ola S1X+, Kinetic Green Zulu and other such electric scooters.

Price hikes for the new year are common, and most traditional two-wheelers have hiked prices across their respective portfolio. You can expect more announcements to be shared in the coming days.