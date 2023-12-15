Login

Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024

Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 15, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hop will hike prices by 3-5 per cent across the EV range
  • The hike is being done to cope with rising material input costs
  • Hop Electric retails the Oxo e-bike and Leo and Lyf e-scooters

Hop Electric Mobility has announced that it will be increasing prices on its electric two-wheeler range from January 2024. The Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker said that it will hike prices on the Oxo, Leo and Lyf by 3-5 per cent, depending on the electric model.  The price hike is being done to cope with the rising material input costs and to maintain the quality standards of its products, the company said in a statement. 

 

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A New Lightning Yellow Colour
 

Speaking about the price hike, Nikhil Bhatia, Co- Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, HOP Electric Mobility, said, "As we continue our journey towards a sustainable future, we find it necessary to make adjustments in response to the evolving landscape. The decision to implement a 3-5% price increase across all our models is driven by the unavoidable rise in material costs. At Hop Electric Mobility, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative electric two-wheelers, and we appreciate the continued support of our valued customers on this greener path.”

Hop Electric’s two-wheeler range starts with the Leo and Lyf e-scooters priced from Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom) onwards, whereas the Hop Oxo electric motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is a rival to the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, Tork Kratos R and the upcoming Odysse Vader. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 150 km on a single charge and a top speed of 95 kmph. Meanwhile, the Hop Leo and Lyf are rivals to the Okinawa PraisePro, Ola S1X+, Kinetic Green Zulu and other such electric scooters. 

 

Also Read: Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990

 

Price hikes for the new year are common, and most traditional two-wheelers have hiked prices across their respective portfolio. You can expect more announcements to be shared in the coming days. 

# Hop Electric Motorcycle# Hop Oxo# Hop Electric Scooters# Hop Electric Bike# Hop EV# Hop Price Hike# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric scooters# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Creta
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.60 L
₹ 21,501/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
  • 45,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.95 L
₹ 18,925/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 32,574 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
  • 48,139 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 38,749 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
  • 60,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 67,255 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
  • 37,838 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.45 L
₹ 23,404/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
  • 13,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
₹ 9,966/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Skoda Octavia
8.0
0
10
2017 Skoda Octavia
  • 56,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 12.45 L
₹ 27,884/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on OXO

Hop Electric OXO

Hop Electric OXO

Starts at ₹ 1.61 - 1.83 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View OXO Specifications
View OXO Features

Popular Hop Electric Models

Hop Electric OXO
Hop Electric OXO

₹ 1.61 - 1.83 Lakh

Hop Electric LEO
Hop Electric LEO

₹ 81,999 - 95,999

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15428 second ago

The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.

Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024
Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13835 second ago

Gensol EV has released the teaser of its first ever EV, which will make its debut in March 2024.

2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11851 second ago

After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.

Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5303 second ago

The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models

Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4131 second ago

Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers

Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung

Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.

Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs
Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The government has stated that it has no existing proposals to offer subsidies, exmptions or lower import taxes for imports of electric vehicles

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.

Yamaha Working On Single Laser Tech To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting
Yamaha Working On Single Laser Tech To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

A central laser lighting system will be cheaper, lighter and more compact compared to current tech for laser lighting

Ather Energy Announces Year-End Offers And Discounts On Its Electric Scooters
Ather Energy Announces Year-End Offers And Discounts On Its Electric Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The offer includes cash benefits, EMI interest savings, and a complimentary extended warranty.

Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 days ago

This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh

BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

This collaboration's initial phase involved delivering 20 BYD e6 vehicles, flagged off in Bengaluru.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved