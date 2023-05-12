  • Home
HOP OXO upgrades electric motorcycle with VCU Firmware Over-The-Air update (FOTA) Ver 4.90

With Ver 4.90, HOP Electric aims to enhance acceleration, connectivity, and battery range predictions for a smoother ride experience
authorBy carandbike Team
12-May-23 01:04 PM IST
HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle
Highlights
  • ECO Mode accelerated by 2X
  • Better 4G Connectivity for a seamless experience
  • Updated algorithms for better range predictions

HOP Electric has made an update to its OXO electric bike. The company has introduced an over-the-air firmware update called Ver4.90. This update will enhance the acceleration, connectivity, and battery range predictions of the OXO electric motorcycle. 
This Ver4.90 update will significantly improve ECO mode acceleration, making it twice as fast as before. It will also provide better connectivity with seamless 4G connectivity. Moreover, the updated algorithms will give better range prediction based on real-time battery health. To update to Ver4.90, customers will get notified on their HOP NURON application. After logging into the account, the update will take place automatically. 

 



Mr. Nikhil Bhatia, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, of HOP Electric Mobility, expressed his thoughts on the update, stating, "Electric vehicles are taking the Indian market by storm. The growth has been propelled by the customers' inclinations toward sustainable and affordable mobility solutions. Our backend team relentlessly monitors the functioning of HOP OXO and customers' demand. Based on the data points, we have decided to upgrade the OXO bikes with VCU firmware over-the-air (FOTA) Ver 4.90. This update will help our existing customers with better connectivity and battery range prediction.”


Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

