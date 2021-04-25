Huawei SERES SF5 Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2021

Chinese smartphone maker- Huawei is now all set to foray in to the automotive business along with SERES which is a Chinese electric car and component maker. The company has unveiled the Huawei SERES SF5 which is a new hybrid SUV at Auto Shanghai 2021 and it will be sold via Huawei flagship stores in China. In terms of design, Huawei has played it save by giving the SF5 a well-rounded crossover look, without making it look too radical.

The profile boasts of sharp bodylines, flush door handles and a tapering roofline.

The front end features sweptback headlights, a mesh grille which is neatly integrated into the bumper and a set of distinctive LED DRLs. The profile boasts of sharp bodylines, flush door handles and a tapering roofline. Moving to the rear, it sports slim LED taillights that are connected by a full width light strip. Now coning to its size, the SF5 measures at 4,700mm in length, 1,930 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height while and it has a 2,875 mm long wheelbase.

the SF5 gets a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, seat massager, and an 11-speaker audio system among others.

On the inside, the dashboard sports a minimalist design with the massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment taking centre stage, just like we have seen in Tesla cars. The SF5's interiors also feature wood inserts, metallic accents and leather upholstery for that premium appeal. In terms of features, the SF5 gets a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, seat massager, and an 11-speaker audio system among others. The Huawei SERES SF5 also sports a L2+ automatic assisted driving, with features like adaptive cruise control, low-speed traffic assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist among others.

The Huawei SERES SF5 gets a 1.5-litre powertrain that charges the battery pack to power the electric motors.

Coming to the powertrain, the Huawei SERES SF5 is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine to generate power for the battery pack. The battery in turn powers the two electric motors in the top-spec model that puts out a combined 543 bhp and 820Nm. Moreover, the SF5 can clock triple digit speeds in 4.68 seconds and delivers an all-electric range of 180km. The petrol engine further gives it a range of over 1,000km.

