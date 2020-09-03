Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL

Hyundai Motor India received an order for 100 units of the Kona Electric SUV from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. As a pilot project for clean mobility – EESL had ordered 10 Kona Electric SUVs in the year 2019. Further in 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited has ordered 100 units of Kona Electric SUV in-line with government's mission of creating sustainable EV eco-system in India.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is a moment of great pride to receive this order of 100 Kona Electric SUVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, bolstering the government's faith in Hyundai's technological prowess and supreme quality standards. As committed, Hyundai will continue to bring world class eco-friendly products and technologies for Indian market contributing towards the cleaner and greener environment.”

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric sets Guinness World Record

Prices for the Hyundai Kona start at ₹ 23.71 lakh

It was in August 2019 that Hyundai reduced the prices of the Kona SUV from ₹ 25.3 lakh to ₹ 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as the government reduced the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The government even reduced the GST rates on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. This definitely bodes well for electric vehicles in India.

The Kona Electric gets an all electric range of 452 kms on a single charge

The Kona Electric in India gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack which offers a certified range of 452 kilometres on single charge. It is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours and using a fast-charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.