New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL

language dropdown

As a pilot project for clean mobility EESL had ordered 10 KonaElectric SUVs in the year 2019.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Hyundai Kona electric SUV was launched in India in 2019

Highlights

  • The Kona EV gets an all electric range of 452 km
  • The car was first launched in July 2019
  • In August its price was reduced because of the reduction in GST

Hyundai Motor India received an order for 100 units of the Kona Electric SUV from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. As a pilot project for clean mobility – EESL had ordered 10 Kona Electric SUVs in the year 2019. Further in 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited has ordered 100 units of Kona Electric SUV in-line with government's mission of creating sustainable EV eco-system in India.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is a moment of great pride to receive this order of 100 Kona Electric SUVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, bolstering the government's faith in Hyundai's technological prowess and supreme quality standards. As committed, Hyundai will continue to bring world class eco-friendly products and technologies for Indian market contributing towards the cleaner and greener environment.” 

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric sets Guinness World Record

u5f3qk3o

Prices for the Hyundai Kona start at ₹ 23.71 lakh 

It was in August 2019 that Hyundai reduced the prices of the Kona SUV from ₹ 25.3 lakh to ₹ 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as the government reduced the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The government even reduced the GST rates on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. This definitely bodes well for electric vehicles in India.

ljqhl6pg

The Kona Electric gets an all electric range of 452 kms on a single charge 

0 Comments

The Kona Electric in India gets a 39.2 kWh battery pack  which offers a certified range of 452 kilometres on single charge. It is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours and using a fast-charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Could Buy Ather Energy; Co-Founder Refutes Rumours: Report Hero MotoCorp Could Buy Ather Energy; Co-Founder Refutes Rumours: Report
Sebastian Vettel Buys Mansell's Williams FW14B Sebastian Vettel Buys Mansell's Williams FW14B
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Revealed 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Revealed
Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL
BMW R 1250 Models Recalled In The US BMW R 1250 Models Recalled In The US
Nissan Develops Techniques To Speed Up Production Of Carbon Fibre Parts Nissan Develops Techniques To Speed Up Production Of Carbon Fibre Parts
Long Way Up Adventure Bike Show Trailer Released Long Way Up Adventure Bike Show Trailer Released
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians
Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units
MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere
Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities