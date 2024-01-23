Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market

The Hyundai Kona Electric has received the N Line treatment. It is the first Hyundai EV to have undergone the sporty N Line transformation for the European market. The Kona Electric was first unveiled in March 2023, and the second-generation Kona Electric is the Korean carmaker’s best-selling EV in Europe.

New features include aggressive dedicated N Line front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and stylish 19″ wheels. Hyundai added exclusive N Line badging to make the model stand apart. For the colour, the automaker chose Serenity White Pearl with a two-tone Abyss Black Pearl roof.

Stepping inside the cabin, the Kona Electric N Line is fitted with the sport seats which are adorned with the N Line logo and striking red contrast stitching, a specialised N Line steering wheel, exclusive metal pedals, along with this there are red details on the steering wheel and dashboard. The seats come in two options: cloth or an Eco Alcantara and leather combination, with a special version of Alcantara which has 57 per cent recycled polyester.

Under the hood, both the Kona Electric and its N Line variant share the same 65 kWh battery and a single 212 bhp electric motor propelling the front wheels, achieving 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal