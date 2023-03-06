Iconic AC Cobra GT Revived As A 645 bhp V8 Roadster

UK-based AC Cars have unveiled the exterior of its most iconic model, the Cobra GT in a brand-new avatar. The AC Cobra has been a legend in the motoring world though the most renowned examples were the units sold under the Shelby brand. Most purebred enthusiasts refused to accept any redesigns for the car due to the adoration they had for the original. So the solution AC Cars have come up with is to release the car with the very same body while integrating a lot of features modern cars come with. And the result? One smoking roadster.

The vehicle is called the GT Roadster and is extremely similar in its design to the original featuring the same oval grille, round headlamps, and long hood. However, on closer inspection, we do discover some modern touches like LED DRLs, bigger wheels, and body-coloured mirrors instead of the older chrome ones. The interior is yet to be fully unveiled but shared photos give us a glimpse. The interior looks similar in layout to the older version but features a few modern components like a new steering wheel, new analog and digital displays and brand-new bucket seats. The dashboard of the car is painted in a similar colour as the exterior giving it a distinctive, sporty look.

The company has also revealed engine details for the GT Roadster. The car will come with an aluminium spaceframe chassis and feature a supercharged Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine that churns out 645 bhp and 779 Nm of torque. The car also features race-tuned suspension, all of which gives the car a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of just 3.4 seconds and top speed of 278 kmph. The engine will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The company has said that the car will be road-legal and will be priced at around £285,000 in the UK. The car can also be ordered by buyers around the world, but pricing for the car will vary according to location.

The full reveal of the car including a proper look at the interior will likely happen in April.