Login

Indian Auto Wholesales Grow 2.3% In September 2023

Passenger vehicle wholesales grew 3 per cent, two-wheeler wholesales see flatter growth at 0.84 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Oct-23 03:33 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Passenger Vehicle sales reaches new high in Q2 FY2024
  • Two-wheeler sales decline 1.6 per cent in Q2 FY2024
  • PV and two-wheeler wholesales grow 3 per cent and 0.84 per cent in Sept 2023

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released the industry wholesale numbers for September 2023 with the industry posting a nominal growth of 2.3 per cent year-on-year. Total wholesales for September 2023 stood at 21,41,208 units – up from 20,93,286 units in the same month last year.

 

Passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market grew 3 per cent from 3,07,389 units to 3,16,908 units in September 2023. Within the segment, passenger car and van sales declined year-on-year – the former falling from 1,42,727 units in 2022 to 1,11,889 units in 2023. Van sales meanwhile declined from 12,903 units to 11,147 units. The segment however was propped up by a growth in utility vehicle sales which posted a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent - from 1,51,759 units in 2022 to 1,93,872 units in September 2023.

 

In the two-wheeler segment, wholesales for the month grew by a flat 0.84 per cent from 17,35,199 units to 17,49,794 units in 2023. Within the segment scooter and motorcycle sales both posted year-on-year growth though sales for mopeds slid from 47,613 units last year to 44,943 units.

 

Moving to the industry’s performance during Q2 FY2024, passenger vehicle wholesales reached a new high posting a 4.7 per cent growth over Q2 FY2023. The segment reported sales of 10.74,189 units – up from 10,26,309 units in the same period last year. As with the monthly sales, the quarterly sales also showed a similar trend within the PV segment with passenger car and van sales seeing a decline while SUV sales surged.

 

 

The two-wheeler market however saw a decline in wholesales as compared to 2022. Sales were down a marginal 1.6 per cent to 45,98,442 units as against 46,73,931 units last year. Both the commercial vehicle and three-wheeler segments posted upticks in total dispatches with the latter also reporting its best-ever wholesales in Q2 at 1,95,215 units – up from 1,20,319 units last year.

 

Commenting on sales data of Q2 for 2023-24, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicle, Three Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicle segments continue to witness growth in Q2 of 2023-24, although Two Wheelers wholesales numbers have posted a marginal de-growth, compared to Q2 of last year, the retails have been encouraging. As we get into the festival season, all segments of the Industry are optimistic and look towards posting good numbers in Q3 as well. This growth in the automobile sectors can be attributed to the all-round Economic growth of the country, which is also enabled through the conducive Government policies.”

# SIAM# SIAM sales report# SIAM car sales data# Siam# SIAM auto sales# SIAM India

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Harrier And Safari India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s Our Price Expectation
Tata Harrier And Safari India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s Our Price Expectation
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-16649 second ago

Based on the level of updates we would expect both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to receive a price hike in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.

Volvo EM90 MPV Exterior Images Surface Online Ahead Of World Premiere
Volvo EM90 MPV Exterior Images Surface Online Ahead Of World Premiere
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13056 second ago

The EM90 is essentially a badge-re-engineered Zeekr 009 electric MPV and will make its public debut next month.

Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New
Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11622 second ago

Here we look at everything that is different in the 2023 Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.

Odysse E2GO Electric Scooter Gets A New Graphene Variant; Priced at Rs 63,550
Odysse E2GO Electric Scooter Gets A New Graphene Variant; Priced at Rs 63,550
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11156 second ago

The E2GO Graphene electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, and the battery can be fully charged in 8 hours

Honda Cars India Announces Nationwide Festive Service Camp
Honda Cars India Announces Nationwide Festive Service Camp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10775 second ago

The service camp will be conducted at authorised dealership facilities across the country from October 16 to October 20, 2023.

2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000
2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8470 second ago

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has been on a launch spree and the latest launch from the company is the 2023 CB300R, which is priced at Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos
Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8233 second ago

The brand's only sedan offering now features a carbon steel matte grey finish

2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse Dates Are Out! Here’s What To Expect
2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse Dates Are Out! Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6356 second ago

The 13th edition of the three-day Motoverse event will be held in Vagator, Goa from 24th to 26th November

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-6184 second ago

The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Indian Auto Wholesales Grow 2.3% In September 2023
Indian Auto Wholesales Grow 2.3% In September 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1645 second ago

Passenger vehicle wholesales grew 3 per cent, two-wheeler wholesales see flatter growth at 0.84 per cent.

Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’
Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Addressing the 63rd SIAM annual convention, the road transport minister dubbed diesel as a “very hazardous” fuel.

SIAM Sales May 2023: Passenger Vehicles See Growth Of 13.5%; Two-Wheelers Up By 17.4%
SIAM Sales May 2023: Passenger Vehicles See Growth Of 13.5%; Two-Wheelers Up By 17.4%
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 months ago

For May 2023, passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,34,247 units while the two-wheeler sales numbers stood at 21,24,235 units.

SIAM Sales April 2023: Passenger Vehicles Sales Highest Ever For April, Two-Wheeler Sales Up 15%
SIAM Sales April 2023: Passenger Vehicles Sales Highest Ever For April, Two-Wheeler Sales Up 15%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

Domestic Passenger Vehicles sales stood at 3,31,278 units while two-wheeler sales stood at 13,38,588 units.

SIAM Sales FY2023: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 27%; Two-Wheeler Sales up 17%
SIAM Sales FY2023: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 27%; Two-Wheeler Sales up 17%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 months ago

Cumulative domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 38,90,114 units in FY2023, while two-wheeler sales stood at 1,58,62,087 units.

SIAM Sales February 2023: Domestic Auto Sales Up 10 %; Exports Slide 35%
SIAM Sales February 2023: Domestic Auto Sales Up 10 %; Exports Slide 35%
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Passenger Vehicles sales touched a new high for the month of February with 2,91,928 units sold while two-wheeler sales grew 8 per cent.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Auto Wholesales Grow 2.3% In September 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved