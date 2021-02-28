New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Oil Launches 100 Octane Fuel In Hyderabad

language dropdown

Compared to regular petrol, premium-grade petrol is approximately Rs. 66 more than the regular-grade petrol available in the city.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
IndianOil's new XP100 is priced at Rs. 160 per litre in Hyderabad expand View Photos
IndianOil's new XP100 is priced at Rs. 160 per litre in Hyderabad

Highlights

  • IndianOil's 100XP 100 Octane petrol is now available in Hyderabad
  • The XP100 Octane petrol is priced at Rs. 160 per litre
  • XP100 Octane petrol is produced in IOCs Mathura refinery

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched 100 Octane premium petrol in the city of Hyderabad. The premium fuel called XP100 is designed to boost the performance of the engine and offers better driveability. According to a report from ETAuto, premium-grade petrol is priced at ₹ 160 per litre, which is the highest-rated fuel available in the country at 100 RON. As a part of phase 1, the fuel was first introduced in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad in December last year.

Also Read: IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles

The company had previously confirmed that it would expand to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar under its phase 2 expansion. The company says these cities have been selected based on their aspirational demographics and availability of premium vehicles.

346q34mo

The premium-grade XP100 petrol is around ₹ 66 more than regular petrol

Compared to regular petrol, premium-grade petrol is approximately ₹ 66 more than the regular-grade petrol available in the city. Do note, petrol is priced at ₹ 94.79 per litre in Hyderabad. The price of XP100 premium fuel is uniform across cities at ₹ 160 per litre.

Newsbeep

Speaking to ETAuto, Rajiv Amaram, Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers joint secretary, said, "The 100 Octane fuel received good response from customers. Select outlets are recording daily sales of 200 litres to 300 litres per day. It is advisable to switch over to branded fuel for better performance of vehicles and enhanced engine life."

Also Read: Hindustan Petroleum Launches Power 99 High Octane Fuel In Chennai

The premium petrol is produced at the Indian Oil Corp's refinery in Mathura by employing OCTAMAX technology. Experts say the premium fuel is best suited for BS6 compliant vehicles. Moreover, 100 Octane fuel is for a niche market globally for luxury and premium vehicles. As per IndianOil, the fuel is also available in six countries including the US, Germany and others.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Fisker To Partner With Foxconn For EVs in 2023 
Fisker To Partner With Foxconn For EVs in 2023 
BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities