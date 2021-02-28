Indian Oil Launches 100 Octane Fuel In Hyderabad

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched 100 Octane premium petrol in the city of Hyderabad. The premium fuel called XP100 is designed to boost the performance of the engine and offers better driveability. According to a report from ETAuto, premium-grade petrol is priced at ₹ 160 per litre, which is the highest-rated fuel available in the country at 100 RON. As a part of phase 1, the fuel was first introduced in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Ahmedabad in December last year.

Also Read: IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles

The company had previously confirmed that it would expand to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar under its phase 2 expansion. The company says these cities have been selected based on their aspirational demographics and availability of premium vehicles.

The premium-grade XP100 petrol is around ₹ 66 more than regular petrol

Compared to regular petrol, premium-grade petrol is approximately ₹ 66 more than the regular-grade petrol available in the city. Do note, petrol is priced at ₹ 94.79 per litre in Hyderabad. The price of XP100 premium fuel is uniform across cities at ₹ 160 per litre.

Speaking to ETAuto, Rajiv Amaram, Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers joint secretary, said, "The 100 Octane fuel received good response from customers. Select outlets are recording daily sales of 200 litres to 300 litres per day. It is advisable to switch over to branded fuel for better performance of vehicles and enhanced engine life."

Also Read: Hindustan Petroleum Launches Power 99 High Octane Fuel In Chennai

The premium petrol is produced at the Indian Oil Corp's refinery in Mathura by employing OCTAMAX technology. Experts say the premium fuel is best suited for BS6 compliant vehicles. Moreover, 100 Octane fuel is for a niche market globally for luxury and premium vehicles. As per IndianOil, the fuel is also available in six countries including the US, Germany and others.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.