Hindustan Petroleum Launches Power 99 High Octane Fuel In Chennai

Power 99 can withstand the rise in temperature during the compression stroke that allows for superior combustion, which makes it apt for performance cars and motorcycles, as well as for racing.

Sameer Contractor
Power 99 high octane fuel will be priced well over Rs. 100 per litre in Chennai expand View Photos
Power 99 high octane fuel will be priced well over Rs. 100 per litre in Chennai

  • Power 99 is the highest rated octane fuel available in India
  • Apart from Chennai, Power 99 is available in 20 other cities
  • Power 99 is available at limited fuel pumps in the selected cities

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has introduced its premium 'Power 99' high octane fuel in the city of Chennai. Power 99 will be a big step-up for the premium car and motorcycle owners in Chennai since the high octane fuel can withstand higher compression ratios from performance engines before the air-fuel mixture is ignited. The premium fuel is the highest octane petrol available in India, as against a rating of 97 RON offered by the brand's rivals. Expect Power 99 to be priced well over ₹ 100 per litre, which will make it substantially more expensive than standard petrol that retails at ₹ 84.19 in Chennai, as of today.

HPCL originally introduced Power 99 in 2017 in the country and was only available in Bengaluru on a pilot basis. It has since been expanded to different locations pan India. The premium fuel is now available in 20 major cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mysore, Mangalore, among others. However, the fuel is restricted to only a handful of petrol stations in each region.

lamborghini urus

The 99 octane fuel will be a big boon for performance cars and motorcycle owners in Chennai

Commenting about Power 99, Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief General Manager, Retail - South Zone, HPCL said, "The market for high-end cars is increasing in many Indian cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. Hence, the demand for good fuel with a high octane rating is also on the rise. Power 99 is a premium branded petrol. It has an octane rating of 99, which is currently the highest in India. Power 99 not only improves engine performance but also fuel efficiency."

HPCL says that Power 99 can withstand the rise in temperature during the compression stroke that allows for superior combustion. In turn, it also helps in reducing tailpipe emissions and does not contain any harmful heavy metals. The company says that Power 99 is approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA).

HPCL is one of the largest state-owned oil companies in the country and has over 13,000 retail fuel pumps across India. About 2500 retail outlets are located in Tamil Nadu alone. The company has a vast supply and distribution infrastructure comprising terminals, pipeline networks, aviation service stations, LPG bottling plants and more.

