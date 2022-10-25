  • Home
  • News
  • Indonesia In Talks With Ford And Hyundai To Setup operational Base For EVs

Indonesia In Talks With Ford And Hyundai To Setup operational Base For EVs

According to a Reuters report, Indonesia invited Ford Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Company to set up its operational base related to electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
1 mins read
25-Oct-22 05:03 PM IST
Indonesia In Talks With Ford And Hyundai To Setup operational Base For EVs banner
Highlights
  • Indonesia invites Ford and Hyundai to set up EV base in the country.
  • Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, made the statement.
  • Indonesia has raw materials for EV battery technologies.

The Indonesian government seems to be pulling up its socks in a bid to catch up with other markets in the EV space. According to a Reuters report, Indonesia invited Ford Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Company to set up its operational base related to electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country. The report states that Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, made this statement in Washington, D.C. last week and the country is gearing up to work in this direction.

Ford, nickel miner Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt had earlier said that in July they had signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation to build a plant in Indonesia to extract nickel chemicals. Hartarto said Indonesia also is in discussions with Hyundai and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution over battery and EV investments. "We have raw materials for EV battery technologies," Hartarto told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Indonesia's large supplies of nickel, as well as semiconductor production capacity, can support the U.S. auto industry," Hartarto said.

If the deal materialise, Indonesia will be join the Asian developing economies in the push for faster adoption of greener vehicles. While Ford already winded up from the Indian market last year and is likely to make its comeback selling CBU models like the Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai India already sells the locally assembled Kona electric SUV in our market is testing the Ioniq 5 on the Indian roads as well.

Related Articles
Tata Steel Signs MOU To Supply Ford With Green Steel
Tata Steel Signs MOU To Supply Ford With Green Steel
4 hours ago
Hyundai Considering Sale Of Russian Manufacturing Facility
Hyundai Considering Sale Of Russian Manufacturing Facility
6 days ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
25 days ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?