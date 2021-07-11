Jawa Motorcycles Launches Midnight Grey And Khakhee Colours To Commemorate The 1971 War Victory

Jawa Motorcycles has launched two new colours to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The Jawa will now be available in two special colours - Khakhee and Midnight Grey - that are inspired by the armed forces. The Jawa Special Edition is priced at Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs. 15,000 more expensive than the Forty Two and Rs. 6000 more expensive than the Jawa. Customers can book the special edition motorcycle online on the company's website.

The Jawa midnight grey and khakhee colours are complemented by the matte black finish on all chrome parts of the Jawa motorcycle

The new colour options come with a host of subtle upgrades that make the model special. All the chrome bits have been finished in matte black including the headlamp bezel, suspensions forks, engine, and dual exhaust mufflers. Both colours are matte in finish and do look fantastic on the motorcycle. Making the model special though is the tri-colour on the fuel tank along with the Indian Army emblem. It also gets an insignia that reads 'Commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war victory,' followed by '1971-2021 Special Edition.'

The Jawa special edition gets the tricolour on the fuel tank as well as an insignia commemorating 50 years of the Indo-Pak war victory

Mechanically, the Jawa remains the same borrowing power from the 293 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 26.9 bhp and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other mechanical bits also remain the same including the telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, 280 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear. The special edition motorcycle is only offered with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres.

There are no mechanical changes to the Jawa and the bike uses the same 293 cc mill with 26.9 bhp

2021 marks the 50th year of the war and the new colours are an ode to the Indian Armed Forces. The 1971 Indo-Pakistan war was fought on both the eastern and western fronts and lasted 13 days, which makes it one of the shortest wars in history. It led to the independence of Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan, after Pakistan's surrender. The war saw over 3000 Indian army personnel lose their lives while over 10,000 were injured.