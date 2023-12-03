JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9

JLR India has announced its annual holiday service camp at all authorised retailers in the country from December 4th to 9th, 2023. The objective is for Jaguar Land Rover owners to get their vehicles thoroughly checked before the festive season.

Customers can schedule a service appointment from 9:30am to 4:30pm at their nearest retailer during the camp days. Vehicles will undergo a comprehensive 32-point electronic health test by JLR’s technicians. This includes evaluating battery, brakes, wipers, tires, and fluid levels to spot any issues. The camp also offers owners value-added deals on JLR accessories, branded goods as well as vehicle value services.

Also, select retailers will conduct specialised chauffeur training programs covering aspects of driving, maintenance and servicing. This is targeted at customers employing drivers for their Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they're a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees complete peace of mind."



JLR currently sells vehicles across 25 locations covering 21 major cities in India through its expanding authorised national retail network. The holiday camp underscores JLR’s customer centricity by encouraging check-ups before peak usage.