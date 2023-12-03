JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 3, 2023
Highlights
- JLR India is holding an annual holiday service camp from December 4-9.
- 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up being offered.
- Customers can book slots with retailers between 9:30am-4:30pm.
JLR India has announced its annual holiday service camp at all authorised retailers in the country from December 4th to 9th, 2023. The objective is for Jaguar Land Rover owners to get their vehicles thoroughly checked before the festive season.
Also Read: Defender vs The Mountains: Over 1000 Kms Across The Himalayan Ranges
Customers can schedule a service appointment from 9:30am to 4:30pm at their nearest retailer during the camp days. Vehicles will undergo a comprehensive 32-point electronic health test by JLR’s technicians. This includes evaluating battery, brakes, wipers, tires, and fluid levels to spot any issues. The camp also offers owners value-added deals on JLR accessories, branded goods as well as vehicle value services.
Also, select retailers will conduct specialised chauffeur training programs covering aspects of driving, maintenance and servicing. This is targeted at customers employing drivers for their Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.
Also Read: Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they're a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees complete peace of mind."
JLR currently sells vehicles across 25 locations covering 21 major cities in India through its expanding authorised national retail network. The holiday camp underscores JLR’s customer centricity by encouraging check-ups before peak usage.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 75,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18429 second ago
This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh
12 hours ago
A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.
12 hours ago
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.
13 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.
14 hours ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.
15 hours ago
At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.
16 hours ago
New variant of the Chetak scooter gets some changes as compared to the Premium variant currently on sale.
17 hours ago
The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022
2 days ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.
4 days ago
The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements
7 days ago
Organised by JLR India's experience partner, Cougar Motorsport, the Defender Journeys saw us drive from Srinagar to Pangong Tso, covering a distance of over 1000 km in a Defender 110.
7 days ago
Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.
8 days ago
Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.