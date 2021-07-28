Kia Seltos: Top 3 Rivals

The Kia Seltos was launched in 2019 and soon became very popular in the Indian market. It is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country, and in May alone, Kia India sold 4,277 units of the Seltos. Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos and that brought in a breath of fresh air to the SUV because the significant updates upped the ante for the car given that the rivals in the segment saw a rise and there are quite a few new entrants coming to the segment. Here are the Top 3 Rivals of the Seltos

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has remained one of the most favourite compact SUVs among Indian car buyers over the last decade and the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is only building up on its strengths. It looks sportier and upmarket on the outside, feels premium on the inside, is loaded to the brim in the creature comforts department and is offered with an array of drivetrain options and in multiple trim levels.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq is the latest entrant in the Compact SUV space. The SUV is available with 2 petrol engines and is priced competitively too. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 10.50 lakh to ₹ 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in a total of seven variants across three trims - Active, Ambition and Style.

MG Hector