Kia Seltos: Top 3 Rivals

Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos and that brought in a breath of fresh air to the SUV because the significant updates upped the ante for the car
authorBy Carandbike Team
28-Jul-21 03:09 PM IST
Kia Seltos: Top 3 Rivals banner

The Kia Seltos was launched in 2019 and soon became very popular in the Indian market. It is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country, and in May alone, Kia India sold 4,277 units of the Seltos. Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos and that brought in a breath of fresh air to the SUV because the significant updates upped the ante for the car given that the rivals in the segment saw a rise and there are quite a few new entrants coming to the segment. Here are the Top 3 Rivals of the Seltos

Hyundai Creta

ck8fa0gg

The Hyundai Creta has remained one of the most favourite compact SUVs among Indian car buyers over the last decade and the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is only building up on its strengths. It looks sportier and upmarket on the outside, feels premium on the inside, is loaded to the brim in the creature comforts department and is offered with an array of drivetrain options and in multiple trim levels.

Skoda Kushaq

2mqgtklg

The Skoda Kushaq is the latest entrant in the Compact SUV space. The SUV is available with 2 petrol engines and is priced competitively too. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 10.50 lakh to ₹ 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in a total of seven variants across three trims - Active, Ambition and Style. 

MG Hector

8l7nr3ms
The MG Hector was the model with which the Chinese-owned British carmaker made its foray into our market. The Chinese-owned British carmaker introduced the updated version of the SUV earlier this year. The 5-seater SUV comes powered by the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is currently priced in the range of ₹ 13.17 lakh to ₹ 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Related Articles
Auto Sales October 2022: Kia India Sells 23,323 Vehicles, Reports YoY Growth Of 43%
Auto Sales October 2022: Kia India Sells 23,323 Vehicles, Reports YoY Growth Of 43%
3 days ago
Auto Sales September 2022: Kia India Records Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 25,857 Units
Auto Sales September 2022: Kia India Records Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 25,857 Units
1 month ago
Auto Sales August 2022: Kia Reports Flat Month-On-Month Sales Growth
Auto Sales August 2022: Kia Reports Flat Month-On-Month Sales Growth
2 months ago
Accessories For Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?