Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Alfa Romeo is all set to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for the next season as soon as the coming weekend.

According to the Race, 2007 world champion and the most experienced F1 driver in the history of the sport, Kimi Raikkonen, is all set to race for his third season with the Alfa Romeo team in 2021. It has been understood his contract had an option of a third season which could've been activated till September 2020. The Finn is said to have activated the clause. At the Eiffel GP this weekend, Raikkonen will surpass the record for the most starts in the sport after having equalled a long-standing record by former Ferrari driver Reubens Barrichello at Sochi.

Alfa Romeo is basically Ferrari's sister team as both companies are part of the FIAT group

Alfa Romeo is all set to confirm Raikkonen for the next season as soon as this weekend. The Finn, later this month will turn 41 and is by far the oldest driver on the grid, but that hasn't stopped him from significantly outperforming his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari in 2019, swamping positions with Charles Leclerc. Giovinazzi' s position at the Italian team is precarious with many linking Mick Schumacher in his place.

The young Schumacher has had an impressive 2020 F2 season and is likely to graduate to F1 next year

Photo Credit: AFP

The young Schumacher is, of course, the son of Ferrari legend and the most successful F1 driver of all time - Michael Schumacher. He is also a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and is currently leading the F2 championships. Schumacher is also set to be testing the Alfa Romeo car this weekend in FP1 which many believe to be a stepping stone for him to be partnering with the experienced Finn at the sister team of Scuderia Ferrari. Many believe that even Schumacher has a deal penned in, but this has not been officially confirmed.

