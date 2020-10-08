New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Alfa Romeo is all set to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for the next season as soon as the coming weekend.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Alfa Romeo is all set to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for the next season as soon as the coming weekend.

Highlights

  • Kimi Raikkonen is the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid
  • If he races for Alfa Romeo in 2021, he will be well past the age of 41
  • Raikkonen remains one of the most popular drivers on the grid

According to the Race, 2007 world champion and the most experienced F1 driver in the history of the sport, Kimi Raikkonen, is all set to race for his third season with the Alfa Romeo team in 2021. It has been understood his contract had an option of a third season which could've been activated till September 2020. The Finn is said to have activated the clause. At the Eiffel GP this weekend, Raikkonen will surpass the record for the most starts in the sport after having equalled a long-standing record by former Ferrari driver Reubens Barrichello at Sochi. 

ararcqbg

Alfa Romeo is basically Ferrari's sister team as both companies are part of the FIAT group

Alfa Romeo is all set to confirm Raikkonen for the next season as soon as this weekend. The Finn, later this month will turn 41 and is by far the oldest driver on the grid, but that hasn't stopped him from significantly outperforming his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari in 2019, swamping positions with Charles Leclerc. Giovinazzi' s position at the Italian team is precarious with many linking Mick Schumacher in his place. 

lb52muho

The young Schumacher has had an impressive 2020 F2 season and is likely to graduate to F1 next year
Photo Credit: AFP

0 Comments

The young Schumacher is, of course, the son of Ferrari legend and the most successful F1 driver of all time - Michael Schumacher. He is also a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and is currently leading the F2 championships. Schumacher is also set to be testing the Alfa Romeo car this weekend in FP1 which many believe to be a stepping stone for him to be partnering with the experienced Finn at the sister team of Scuderia Ferrari. Many believe that even Schumacher has a deal penned in, but this has not been officially confirmed. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

2020 BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC India Launch Highlights: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

Mercedes-Benz EQC India Launch Highlights: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.45 Lakh, Up To Rs. 64,000 Cheaper Than Before

New Car Models

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities