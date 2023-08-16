The McLaren MP4/21 F1 Car, Driven By Kimi Raikkonen To Be Auctioned

The iconic McLaren MP4/21, chassis number 2, that roared through the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix under the hands of racing Kimi Räikkönen is set to make an appearance at the upcoming Quail Auction. This event will be managed by Bonhams Motoring. Notably, this partnership between Bonhams Motoring and Formula 1 has solidified the former as the official auction partner of the Formula 1 Paddock Club. The auction is scheduled to take place on November 25, 2023, within the Formula grid at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The estimated price range of $2,500,000 (INR 20.86 Crore) to $3,500,000 (INR 29.20 Crore) has been attributed to this model.

The McLaren MP4/21, a product of collaborative brilliance, owes its design to a team of engineers including Adrian Newey, Paddy Lowe, Tim Goss, Mike Coughlan, and Peter Prodromou. Succeeding the MP4-20 of the preceding season, the MP4-21 was a transformation with 90% of its 11,500 components undergoing transformation. The heart of this racing machine lies in its powerhouse, the Mercedes-Benz FO108S 2.4-liter V8 naturally-aspirated engine, generating 750 bhp and it weighs around 605 kg. The MP4-21 found its energy source in Mobil unleaded fuel.

The McLaren MP4/21 first roared to life at the 2006 Bahrain Grand Prix, announcing its arrival with a commanding presence on the track. Its journey through the 2006 Formula One season culminated at the Brazilian Grand Prix, marking a fitting conclusion to its racing career. As the auction date draws near, the anticipation grows for the moment when the gavel will fall, determining the new custodian of this piece of motorsport heritage.