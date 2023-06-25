Mick Schumacher To Drive Father Michael Schumacher’s 2011 Mercedes F1 Car At Goodwood

German F1 driver Mick Schumacher, who recently joined Mercedes as a reserve driver, will drive his father's 2011 Mercedes W02 F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed being held from July 14-16. This will be a momentous occasion for Schumacher, who previously competed for Haas before embarking on his new journey with Mercedes this year.

The W02 holds a significant place in Mercedes' Formula 1 history, as it was the team's second car developed after the acquisition of Brawn GP at the conclusion of the 2009 season. Piloted by the legendary Michael Schumacher and his teammate Nico Rosberg, the car consistently garnered valuable points, propelling the team to an impressive fourth place in the constructors' championship. However, it stands as the only Mercedes car that failed to grace the podium, with its highest finish being a respectable fourth position at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix.

Expressing his excitement about the opportunity to drive the W02 at Goodwood, Mick Schumacher shared his anticipation, remarking on the sheer spectacle that awaits him. Reflecting on the fact that his father once raced this very car, Schumacher acknowledged the immense sentimental value it holds for him. Having had the privilege of driving some of his father's iconic Benetton cars and Ferraris, this will mark his first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes that Michael Schumacher himself had commanded. Undoubtedly, the experience will be imbued with an array of emotions, leaving him with an indelible smile on his face.

However, Mick Schumacher will not be the sole Formula 1 luminary captivating the audience at Goodwood, as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has also confirmed his presence. Vettel will grace the event with cars from his own private collection, including the esteemed Williams FW14B and the iconic McLaren MP4/8. Notably, Vettel will use this platform to champion the use of fully sustainable fuels, further emphasizing his commitment to a greener future.

Also representing Mercedes will be reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez, who will pilot the famous Lewis Hamilton 2021 W12 up the legendary hill.



