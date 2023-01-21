F1: Alfa Romeo To Launch 2023 Challenger On February 7

Alfa Romeo F1 team has announced the launch date of its 2023 Formula 1 challenger. Christened C43, the F1 car will be launched on February 7, at 10 AM Central European Time (2:30 PM IST). The launch event will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Alfa Romeo C43 will be piloted by returning drivers from 2022 - Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas. However, while the driver lineup is unaltered, Alfa Romeo Team Principal Fred Vasseur has departed for Ferrari, leaving room for a new boss. McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has also joined the Sauber Group - the group that runs the Alfa Romeo F1 team - as CEO, and it will be one of his first responsibilities to find a replacement for Vasseur.

Alfa Romeo will have the same driver lineup in 2023, but a new Team Principal.

2023 will be Alfa Romeo's last season in Formula 1 in the current guise. The Italian brand joined Sauber F1 team as a title sponsor in 2018, and the team was later renamed from Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team to just Alfa Romeo F1 team. The title partnership is set to end in 2023 though, and Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it will not be extending the contract further. The Sauber team will be called Audi F1 from 2026 as the German manufacturer is set to enter the pinnacle of motorsport soon.

Only Haas F1 team is yet to announce the launch date of its 2023 challenger.

With Alfa Romeo F1 announcing its launch date, the only team left to announce the launch date of its 2023 challenger is Haas. As it stands, the launch season will be kicked-off by Red Bull as early as February 3, with the last team to unveil its car being Alpine F1 team (February 16).