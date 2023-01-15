  • Home
Formula E: Mahindra's Di Grassi Grabs Pole & Podium At The Opening Round Of Gen3 Era

Di Grassi grabbed the pole position for the Mexico City E-Prix, and finished the opening race of the season 9 on the podium.
15-Jan-23 06:29 PM IST
Lucas Di Grassi kick-started the Gen3 era of Formula E in style for Mahindra Racing. The Brazilian stormed to pole position for the opening round of the season 9 at Mexico City, and finished the race on the podium. Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis claimed victory at the Mexico City E-Prix, and was followed by Pascal Wherlein, who grabbed P2 for Porsche.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Speaking after the race, Lucas Di Grassi said, “What happened today was like a Mexican miracle. To be on pole and to be on the podium and going home with 18 points after a tough beginning to the season is a testimony to the hard work the team are putting in to make the car the best we can.” “But this is just the beginning. We need more consistent results and we have got to work hard for this.”

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike

Mahindra Racing's CEO Frederic Bertrand added, “I think it’s been the dream weekend you could want as a Team Principal starting with a new team. We managed the weekend well so it’s very satisfying getting pole and being on the podium at the end. Ollie also came back into the game after a difficult qualifying, he had good pace towards the end. A mega result for the team but we need to make sure we can do this at the rest of the events.” 

Lucas Di Grassi grabbed his 40th podium in Formula E.

Di Grassi's team mate - Oliver Rowland - on the other hand had a tough race. Struggling with the pace of the car and rear tyre management, Rowland could only manage to finish 13th.

Also Read: WRC Withdraws #43 For 2023 To Honour Drifting Legend Ken Block

Mahindra Racing will soon arrive on home soil, as Formula E is set to race in Hyderabad in the second week of February. However, before that, Formula E will race at Diriyah in Saudi Arabia for Round 2 and Round 3 of the season.

