The World Rally Championship (WRC) has announced that it is withdrawing number 43 across all rallies in 2023, to honour Ken Block. Block - a drifting legend famous for his gymkhana video series - passed away recently in a snowmobiling accident.

While Block may be famous for the drift stunt video series like the gymkhana, climbkhana, and off late, the elektrikhana, he made his driving debut in rallying. He started off in Rally America where he finished runner up on multiple occasions, before moving on to WRC. Block started off in his own branded team, driving a Subaru Impreza in 2007 & 2008, before he joined Monster and M-Sport for three partial seasons in 2010, 2011, & 2012. He then switched to rallycross, but continued to make one-off WRC appearances until 2018 with Ford. Block scored a cumulative of 18 points in the 25 events he competed in, with his highest finish coming off of 2013 Rally Mexico, where he finished 7th.

Number 43 has been synonymous with Ken Block, just like 46 is with Rossi & 44 is with Hamilton, and in order to pay tribute to the American drifting legend who inspired many to go sideways, the number 43 will not be used un any class of the WRC throughout the entire 2023 season. “Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season,” ​​FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said. “While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”