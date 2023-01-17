F1: Chinese GP To Not Be Replaced For 2023, As Calendar Shrinks To 23 Races

Last year, Formula 1 saw a 22 race calendar, which was record breaking in terms of the number of races. This year though, the number was set to rise to 24, that was until the Chinese GP was cancelled, yet again, due to rising COVID cases. It was earlier anticipated that the race would be replaced by another - like Turkish GP - but the idea has now been officially dismissed by FIA.

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Conclude Best Ever Dakar Campaign With 2 Stage Wins

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra's Di Grassi Grabs Pole & Podium At The Opening Round Of Gen3 Era

There were also talks about the next race in the calendar - the Azerbaijan GP - being moved up the calendar to close up the gap, but as it stands, there will be a break the size of the mid-season summer break in April, with no other changes happening to the 2023 Formula 1 calendar. The year will still see 23 races, which will be a record for the most number of races anyway, with there being a new race in Las Vegas.

Also Read: Formula 4 & Formula Regional Set To Debut In India In 2023

2023 Formula 1 Season Calendar