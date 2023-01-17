F1: Chinese GP To Not Be Replaced For 2023, As Calendar Shrinks To 23 Races

  • Home
The Chinese GP was cancelled for the fourth time in a row, and F1 has confirmed that the race won't be replaced by another for 2023.
Last year, Formula 1 saw a 22 race calendar, which was record breaking in terms of the number of races. This year though, the number was set to rise to 24, that was until the Chinese GP was cancelled, yet again, due to rising COVID cases. It was earlier anticipated that the race would be replaced by another - like Turkish GP - but the idea has now been officially dismissed by FIA.

There were also talks about the next race in the calendar - the Azerbaijan GP - being moved up the calendar to close up the gap, but as it stands, there will be a break the size of the mid-season summer break in April, with no other changes happening to the 2023 Formula 1 calendar. The year will still see 23 races, which will be a record for the most number of races anyway, with there being a new race in Las Vegas.

2023 Formula 1 Season Calendar

Date

Grand Prix

Venue

February 23-25Pre-season testingSakhir
March 5BahrainSakhir
March 19Saudi ArabiaJeddah
April 2AustraliaMelbourne
April 30AzerbaijanBaku
May 7MiamiMiami
May 21Emilia RomagnaImola
May 28MonacoMonaco
June 4SpainBarcelona
June 18CanadaMontreal
July 2AustriaSpielberg
July 9United KingdomSilverstone
July 23HungaryBudapest
July 30BelgiumSpa
August 27NetherlandsZandvoort
September 3ItalyMonza
September 17SingaporeSingapore
September 24JapanSuzuka
October 8QatarLusail
October 22USAAustin
October 29MexicoMexico City
November 5BrazilSao Paulo
November 18Las VegasLas Vegas
November 26Abu DhabiYas Marina
line