Formula 4 & Formula Regional Set To Debut In India In 2023

The championships were initially announced in 2021, and they are finally set to commence this season.
05-Jan-23 05:24 PM IST
  • Formula Regional Indian Championship & Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to be launched in 2023.
  • The championship will have 5 rounds with 3 races per round.
  • It will be run by highly successful racing outfit, Prema Racing.

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) has announced that the long anticipated Formula Regional Indian Championship & Formula 4 Indian Championship will be launched this year. The championships were first announced back in 2021, but due to logistical delays, the same were put off for a couple of years.

The Formula Regional Indian Championship was unveiled by Indian Cricketing legend Kapil Dev, along with Formula 4 Indian Championship.

“Motorsport has always been an expensive sport. Accessibility has always been a huge issue when it came to motorsport in India. With Formula Regional and Formula 4 championships, certified by FIA, Indian drivers will no longer be solely dependent on going overseas for gaining the much-needed exposure to have a career in motorsports,” Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL & Chairman, RPPL (Racing Promotions Private Limited, said. "With the introduction of these two championships, we are also trying to make motorsport more affordable especially for young drivers who're looking for the right platform to start their single-seater career", he added.

The Formula Regional Indian Championship will feature Formula 3 spec cars, and both the championships will be FIA certified. These two will also be the only two championships in India to award FIA superlicense points, with 18 points being awarded to the winner of FR India, and 12 to the winner of F4 India (A driver needs 40 points to acquire a superlicense, which is required to race in Formula 1).

The Formula Regional Indian Championship will run Formula 3 cars

The dates for the championships are still not announced, but the championship will last 5 rounds with each round having 3 races. It is likely that the championship will happen in the winter of 2023 - as that is when racing in Europe comes to a halt - in order to attract international drivers.

