Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam

The Pune-based Kinetic Green has expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions and co-founder Rithesh Mantri on Friday met Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the investment plans. During the interaction, they also had an elaborative discussion on the all-possible ways to promote the use of EVs in the state.

Also Read: Hero Electric To Set Up 10,000 Charging Stations In India; Partners With Massive Mobility​

The company has proposed to set up electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler plants, advanced technology battery manufacturing and battery swapping stations with an estimated investment of over Rs. 1,750 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the company will set up skill development and research centres.

Kinetic Green has already established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 6,000 vehicles at Ahmed Nagar near Pune in Maharashtra. The company has a wide range of battery-operated vehicles like e-autos, e-carts and buggies.