  • Home
  • News
  • Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam

Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions and co-founder Rithesh Mantri on Friday met Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the investment plans.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
03-Oct-21 04:40 PM IST
Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam banner
Highlights
  • Kinetic Green aims to set up electric 2W & 3W plants in Vizag
  • The company plans to invest Rs. 1,750 crore for EV plants
  • It will set up a skill development and research centre

The Pune-based Kinetic Green has expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions and co-founder Rithesh Mantri on Friday met Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the investment plans. During the interaction, they also had an elaborative discussion on the all-possible ways to promote the use of EVs in the state.

Also Read: Hero Electric To Set Up 10,000 Charging Stations In India; Partners With Massive Mobility​

The company has proposed to set up electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler plants, advanced technology battery manufacturing and battery swapping stations with an estimated investment of over Rs. 1,750 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the company will set up skill development and research centres.

Kinetic Green has already established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 6,000 vehicles at Ahmed Nagar near Pune in Maharashtra. The company has a wide range of battery-operated vehicles like e-autos, e-carts and buggies.

Related Articles
Tata Tiago EV Bookings Begin In India, Website Slows Due To Overwhelming Bookings
Tata Tiago EV Bookings Begin In India, Website Slows Due To Overwhelming Bookings
7 minutes ago
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
10 days ago
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
14 days ago
Omega Seiki Mobility Launches ViCKTOR Electric Three Wheeler, Priced From Rs. 5 Lakh
Omega Seiki Mobility Launches ViCKTOR Electric Three Wheeler, Priced From Rs. 5 Lakh
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!