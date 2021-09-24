Hero Electric To Set Up 10,000 Charging Stations In India; Partners With Massive Mobility

  • Home
Hero Electric has tied up with Massive Mobility, a Delhi-based company to install 10,000 EV charging stations across India. Hero says the charging stations could be used by EVs from other manufacturers as well.
24-Sep-21 01:02 PM IST
Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has tied up with Massive Mobility, a Delhi-based start-up providing end-to-end EV charging solutions, to install 10,000 EV charging stations across the country over the next one year. Hero Electric says that this charging network can be availed by all electric vehicles and the company will push for more standardisation between manufacturers. So far, Hero Electric has set up 1,650 charging stations and aims to set up over 20,000 charging stations by the end of 2022.

(Sohinder Gill, CEO - Hero Electric)

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Recent announcements by the Govt of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem. As a pioneer brand in the EV segment, Hero has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster growth of the charging infrastructure. Till date, we have setup close to 1650 charging stations and aim to setup 20K by the end of 2022. This association with Massive Mobility will broaden our efforts to reach our objective. This partnership will not only benefit Hero as a company but the industry as well."

(Over 10,000 EV charging stations will be installed by Hero Electric and Massive Mobility in the next one year)

Massive Mobility is a startup working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users. It is dedicated to creating a fully integrated charging experience where hardware and software are aligned with OEMs to offer smooth charging experience to EV owners.

(Hero Electric Family)

Both companies, Hero Electric and Massive Mobility, recently conducted a joint survey where the aim was to gauge the utilisation of charging stations by EV customers. The purpose was to understand whether they use them to completely charge their EVs or to just top up the charge in their EVs. The findings revealed that consumers looked for smart chargers that could be identified through an app over the internet, offer 16 amp charging and long cords as well. Also customers underlined the need for digital payments for using the charging facilities such as UPI and so on.

