KTM RC 990 prototype spotted on test

KTM seems to be working on a brand new sportbike, one that will likely replace the discontinued KTM RC8 v-twin in international markets. Latest spy shots seem to suggest that the upcoming KTM RC 990 is quickly heading towards production. The model name though is speculative at this point of time, and so far there’s no clarity on what the engine will be. Most reports speculate that KTM’s current LC8c parallel-twin engine, used in the 790 and 890 models, is expected to get yet another capacity hike.

Spy shots clearly show the bike, an advanced prototype of what is rumoured to be the KTM RC 990. So far though, there's no word on a launch timeling. And even if it's launched, possibly as a 2024 model, chances of it being introduced in India are very less.

But there’s no denying that something is brewing in Mattighofen, as the latest spy shots clearly show a full-faired KTM sportbike undergoing test runs somewhere in Europe. The prototype sports a single, projector-style headlight, and the fairings seem to be new as well. The frame appears to be brand new as well, and KTM seems to be sticking with its tried-and-tested steel-tube chassis design. Suspension is WP Apex at both ends while the radial-mounted brakes are by Brembo.

The new larger motor in the RC 990 is expected to be even more powerful than the 889 cc parallel-twin of the KTM 890 Duke R, which makes 121 bhp and 99 Nm. So far though, it’s still a prototype, and if at all the purported RC 990 makes it to production, it won’t be before the second half of 2023 when we see the finished product. More details are awaited.