India Bike Week 2022: KTM 1290 Super Duke R Showcased

It is a well-established fact that KTM enthusiasts have been longing for a proper KTM performance motorcycle in India. And yes, you would be right to point out that the KTM 790 Duke was on sale in India for a few years, but it was pulled out of the market, after BS6 emission norms came into play. Since then, the 390 range of KTM bikes have been the flagship motorcycles in the company’s line-up. But KTM never ceases to tease the Indian audience and give them a taste of its high-end performance motorcycle line-up. And continuing in that tradition, KTM India showcased the current 1290 Super Duke R at the India Bike Week 2023.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is due for an upgrade in March 2023. But the model that was showcased here is currently on sale, globally. It is the flagship sport-naked motorcycle from KTM and it has never been on sale in India and we are unlikely to see it on sale anytime in the near future. The design is similar to that of the current 390 Duke, of course, it is much bigger in size.

The motorcycle gets a 75 degree V-Twin engine, displacing 1,301 cc, which is liquid-cooled. It makes 177 bhp at 9,500 rpm along with 140 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a PASC slipper clutch.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets engine management system, ride-by-wire, riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control with track mode, cornering and Supermoto ABS. The front suspension us a 48 mm WP Apex USD fork with full adjustability and 125 mm of travel. The rear gets a WP Apex monoshock with full adjustability and 140 mm of travel.