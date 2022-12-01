2023 KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled; Will It Be Launched In India?

The KTM 790 Adventure makes a comeback as a slightly more affordable alternative to the 890 Adventure. The 790 Adventure will be manufactured in China by KTM partner CFMoto. The two-cylinder LC8c has been designed at KTM headquarters in Austria, but it will be made in CFMoto’s new factory in China, where it also produces its own engines for the CFMoto 800MT.

The KTM 790 Adventure may be showcased at the India Bike Week, followed by a possible India launch later in 2023.



The 790 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 95 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm at 6,500 rpm, and one of the changes it has received is a 20 per cent increase in rotating masses in its axles to give it greater stability on the throttle when moving at a steady speed. Changes include a new throttle body, new injectors, new exhaust system and a new knock sensor to work better with low octane fuel.

Also Read: 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Spied In India; May Be Showcased At India Bike Week

The 2023 KTM 790 Adventure looks similar to the bigger, more powerful and more expensive KTM 890 Adventure



Visually, the 790 Adventure gets a similar treatment as the new 890 Adventure and 890 Adventure R, with slimmer flanks, aluminium sump guard and the new face with a wider, higher windshield. The only visual difference from the slightly more powerful and more expensive 890 is the graphics and the 790 lettering on the bodywork. With a 20-litre fuel tank, KTM says range has gone up to almost 450 km. And as for the instruments, the 790 Adventure gets a 5-inch TFT display with connectivity with the KTMConnect app.

Also Read: 2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured

If launched in India, the 2023 KTM 790 Adventure promises the capability and performance to shake up the middleweight adventure segment.



The KTM 790 Adventure gets a new Power Assist Slipper Clutch, 6-axis inertial control unit which supports lean sensitive traction control, and cornering ABS. There are three riding modes, Rain, Street and Off-Road, with the ABS mode also integrated into each riding mode. The 790 Adventure comes with a 43 mm WP Apex fork, but it’s not fully adjustable compared to the 890. The rear shock is also kept simple so it can be only adjusted for preload on the 790. Ground clearance is 233 mm, and seat height is 860 mm, although the tapered seat at the front could make the new 790 Adventure feel much more accessible than what the spec sheet suggests.

Also Read: KTM Acquires 25.1 Per Cent Stake In MV Agusta

43 mm WP Apex forks are non-adjustable, while rear mooshock offers preload adjustability. Suspension travel at both ends is 200 mm.

KTM India will be at the India Bike Week where KTM is expected to unveil a couple of new bikes, with a “surprise” thrown in. It could well be the new KTM 790 Adventure. If at all, KTM India decides to launch the new 790 Adventure in India, priced right, it certainly has the promise to take the fight to established rivals in the middleweight adventure bike segment in India. Global prices are yet to be announced for the 2023 KTM 790 Adventure.