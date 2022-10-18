KTM 890 Adventure R Spied In India; Likely To Be Showcased At IBW 2022

The KTM 890 Adventure R is a much sought-after adventure motorcycle globally and while there hasn’t any big displacement motorcycle launch from KTM after the 790 Duke, (which too was discontinued), things just might be looking for adventure motorcycle and KTM enthusiasts. The KTM 890 Adventure R was recently spotted in India, near the Bajaj plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, under wraps, sparking all kinds of rumours about its India launch.

And while we would love to have the motorcycle in India, we believe it has been imported for testing and R&D purposes. Plus, it is likely to be showcased at India Bike Week 2022, which is what KTM had done in 2019 as well, showcasing the 390 Adventure and the 790 Adventure at the event.

KTM unveiled the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R for international markets last month, with updated styling, better off-road performance and versatility along with refurbished electronics and components. The styling of the updated 890 Adventure R takes cues directly from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally, and features a new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, re-designed to improve aerodynamics and ergonomics.

The new KTM 890 Adventure R gets fully adjustable 48 mm WP Xplor fork and WP Xplor PDS (Progressive Damping System) rear shock. According to KTM, the race-ready suspension has been retuned for improved riding feeling and damping to improve comfort and reduce rider fatigue during long stretches of riding off-road.

The 2023 model also comes with upgraded ABS control, which uses the 6D (six-axis) sensor to take readings and communicates with all rider modes. This provides cornering ABS, and Off-Road ABS is automatically selected when choosing Off-Road or the optional Rally mode. The Rally mode completely deactivates the rear wheel's ABS for sliding through corners, and reduces front-wheel ABS.

On the riding modes, riders also have access to a Demo mode on the new 890 Adventure R. While using Demo mode, riders can get to experience the options of different riding modes and rider aids for the first 1,500 km before deciding which features fit the rider's needs and riding style. There are three main riding modes, Street, Off-road, Rain, with an optional Rally mode. Riding aids include Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Motor Slip Regulation and an optional bi-directional quickshifter.

The KTM 890 Adventure R goes up against the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro and the BMW F 850 GS globally.

Source: Zigwheels