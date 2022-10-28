2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured

  • Home
KTM took the wraps off the updated RC 8C sportbike and it will manufacture only 200 units of the same.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Oct-22 03:40 PM IST
KTM took the wraps off the updated 2023 KTM RC 8C. It is a track-specific, limited edition sportbike, and only 200 units will be manufactured for global markets. Each model will have the serial number stamped on the triple clamp of the handlebar. The motorcycle sees significant revisions to the engine along with the electronics package and is now lighter than before as well. The motorcycle gets a twin-cylinder LC8c engine which doles out 133 bhp at 11,000 rpm along with peak torque output of 98 Nm at 8,250 rpm.

The engine now makes 7 bhp more than the outgoing model and gets lighter Titanium valves, conrods, new piston rings, higher compression ratios, a bigger throttle body and revised fuel pump. There is a crankcase balancer shaft along with a new racing oil cooler from Pankl that is said to offer better heat management. Thanks to revised electronics, riders and adjust and customise traction control, engine mapping and engine braking as well.

The motorcycle has a dry weight of just 142 kg, thanks to a chromium Molybdenum steel frame and a new Akrapovic Titanium exhaust. Other features include adjustable WP Pro suspension, Brembo Stylema callipers, RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder. There is an adjustable steering head, a new dashboard with GPS data-logger, race quick shifter, with the left grip having KTM RC16 styled buttons for race control and Pirelli Diablo Corsa racing tyres. 

