New Cars and Bikes in India

Lamborghini Urus Gets A New Pearl Capsule Design Edition

Pearl capsule cars will come only in 2-tone options, where the base colour is complemented by a black roof.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Yellow, orange and green base colour options are available on the SUV

Highlights

  • The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021
  • A new metallic grey Grigio Keres has been added to the 2021 Urus line-up
  • Lamborghini has delivered 8,300 Urus units worldwide since its launch

Italian Supercar marque Lamborghini's first SUV in the market, the Urus has just got a new design edition to its name. The Pearl capsule edition aims to make the Urus even more appealing than before by using dual colour tones outside and inside the car along with black accents at several places. The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, alongside an extended range of colors and features following the first full year of Urus production in 2019.

8tu7tv94

For the time being the car is being sold in Europe, USA and China. 

The customer has the option to choose from three base colours. These are Verde Mantis (green), Arancio Borialis (orange) and Giallo Inti (yellow). This base colour is complemented well by the use of gloss black paint which has been applied on the lower bumpers, locker covers as well as the roof. The 23 inch taigete alloys get a shiny black colour to match with the base colour accent. To match the exterior paint the two-tone theme is carried forward into the cabin as well. Base colour accents and stitching is seen at many places like seats, cup holders, dashboard and grab handles.

Also read: Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors

nnd0b6ro

The 2021 Model year Urus also features an optional park assist feature

0 Comments

The Lamobrghini Urus Pearl Capsule models also gets logo embroidery on the seat, carbon fiber and black anodised Aluminium details and the optional fully-electric seat that features airy perforated Alcantara. It continues to run on a 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine which offers a maximum power output of 650 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 - 4,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and hits a tops speed of 306 kmph. For the time being the car is being sold in Europe, USA and China.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Lamborghini Urus with Immediate Rivals

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini
Urus

You may interested in

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus
₹ 3 Crore *
Lexus LX
Lexus LX
₹ 2.33 - 2.33 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.19 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.57 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 79,091
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 79,091
Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal Invests In GoMechanic India
Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal Invests In GoMechanic India
New-Generation Honda City Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch In July
New-Generation Honda City Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch In July
Select your City
or select from popular cities