Lamborghini Urus Gets A New Pearl Capsule Design Edition

Italian Supercar marque Lamborghini's first SUV in the market, the Urus has just got a new design edition to its name. The Pearl capsule edition aims to make the Urus even more appealing than before by using dual colour tones outside and inside the car along with black accents at several places. The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, alongside an extended range of colors and features following the first full year of Urus production in 2019.

The customer has the option to choose from three base colours. These are Verde Mantis (green), Arancio Borialis (orange) and Giallo Inti (yellow). This base colour is complemented well by the use of gloss black paint which has been applied on the lower bumpers, locker covers as well as the roof. The 23 inch taigete alloys get a shiny black colour to match with the base colour accent. To match the exterior paint the two-tone theme is carried forward into the cabin as well. Base colour accents and stitching is seen at many places like seats, cup holders, dashboard and grab handles.

The 2021 Model year Urus also features an optional park assist feature The Lamobrghini Urus Pearl Capsule models also gets logo embroidery on the seat, carbon fiber and black anodised Aluminium details and the optional fully-electric seat that features airy perforated Alcantara. It continues to run on a 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine which offers a maximum power output of 650 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 - 4,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and hits a tops speed of 306 kmph. For the time being the car is being sold in Europe, USA and China.

